FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock: Surges 150% in October on AI Data Center Boom

FCEL stock closed at $8.95 on October 31, 2025, up 15.8% that day after rallying roughly 150% over the past month on AI and hydrogen sector enthusiasm.

The company reported Q3 revenue of $46.7 million, doubling year-over-year, with a backlog of $1.245 billion in signed contracts, though it posted a net loss of $91.9 million.

Wall Street maintains a cautious Hold rating with average price targets around $8-$9, suggesting limited upside from current levels despite recent momentum.

The rally was driven by sector-wide catalysts including Bloom Energy’s $5 billion Brookfield partnership and positive analyst notes on hydrogen stocks, rather than company-specific news.

Federal policy changes present risks, with Congress passing legislation to eliminate the 45V hydrogen production tax credit after 2025, which could undermine long-term project economics.

FuelCell Energy closed at $8.95 on October 31, marking a 15.8% gain for the day. Over the past month, the stock climbed roughly 150%, though it remains volatile with a beta of approximately 4.2.





The company’s market cap stands at about $289 million, up 58% from a year ago. Trading volume spiked throughout October as investors piled into hydrogen and fuel cell stocks on speculation about AI data center power needs.

FCEL hit $11.43 on October 14 before pulling back to $7.73 by October 30. The wild swings reflect the speculative nature of the stock, which trades in a 52-week range of $3.58 to $13.98.

The company reported third quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $46.7 million, doubling from the prior year. Most of the growth came from fuel cell module deliveries to South Korean customers.

FuelCell’s backlog now totals $1.245 billion in signed future orders. Management points to this pipeline as evidence of growing demand for their molten-carbonate fuel cell technology.

The quarter also brought a net loss of $91.9 million, or $3.78 per share. One-time restructuring charges and a $64.5 million impairment drove much of the loss. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $16.4 million, but the company remains unprofitable.

Sector News Drives Stock Movement

FuelCell had no major company announcements in late October. Instead, the stock rode a wave of positive news about competitors and the broader hydrogen sector.

Bloom Energy’s $5 billion partnership with Brookfield to power AI data centers sent that stock up 25% on October 13. FCEL gained about 8% that same day on the spillover excitement.

An H.C. Wainwright upgrade of Plug Power on October 3 sparked a 16% jump in FCEL shares. The analyst doubled Plug’s price target to $7, citing data center demand for hydrogen backup power.

CEO Jason Few has positioned FuelCell’s systems as ideal for AI applications. He says surging power needs from artificial intelligence create opportunities the company is uniquely positioned to capture.

The company restructured in mid-2025 to focus on carbonate fuel cells and cut operating costs by roughly 15%. Management believes this sharpens their competitive position in distributed power markets.

Analyst Targets Suggest Caution

Wall Street assigns FuelCell a consensus Hold rating. No major firm rates it a Buy. About seven analysts cover the stock, with most at Hold or Neutral.

The average 12-month price target sits around $8 to $9. That implies limited upside or slight downside from recent trading levels.

UBS raised its target to $7.25 in September. Canaccord set a $12 target but maintained a Hold rating. Weiss Ratings issued a Sell grade, citing financial challenges.

Price-to-sales sits at roughly 1x. Price-to-book comes in near 0.4x, reflecting the company’s modest net cash position of about $40 million against heavy losses.

Policy Risks Cloud Outlook

Federal incentives have supported fuel cell economics. A 30% investment tax credit for fuel cells runs through 2032. Clean hydrogen production credits from the Inflation Reduction Act also help project economics.

Congress passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act in mid-2025. The legislation aims to eliminate the 45V hydrogen production tax credit after 2025.

FuelCell’s valuation trades below peers like Bloom Energy, which carries an enterprise value-to-sales ratio near 45x compared to FCEL’s 1.4x. The discount reflects execution risk and the uncertain path to profitability.

