Germany’s AfD Proposes Bitcoin as Strategic Asset Amid EU Regulation Debate

Peter Zhang
Oct 30, 2025 18:49
Germany’s AfD seeks to classify Bitcoin as a strategic asset, challenging EU’s MiCA regulations, aiming to boost digital sovereignty and financial innovation.
Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has filed a motion advocating for Bitcoin (BTC) to be recognized as a strategic asset, exempt from the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations. This proposal challenges the current regulatory framework and aims to position Bitcoin as a pivotal element in Germany’s financial landscape, according to Cryptonews.
AfD’s Push for Bitcoin Recognition
The AfD’s initiative, titled “Recognizing the strategic potential of Bitcoin — preserving freedom through restraint in taxation and regulation,” argues that Bitcoin should be treated as a decentralized, non-manipulable, and limited asset. The motion suggests that imposing MiCA’s stringent regulations could drive away capital and innovation, ultimately weakening Germany’s competitive edge in the digital economy.
The party’s proposal further recommends maintaining a 12-month tax-free holding period for Bitcoin and classifying private mining and lightning node operations as non-commercial activities. By doing so, the AfD believes Bitcoin can be recognized as a form of digital money that aligns with modern economic and technological needs.
Germany’s Balancing Act with EU Regulations
Germany has historically been one of Europe’s most crypto-friendly countries, blending national rules with the EU’s MiCA framework. The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) plays a crucial role, overseeing crypto-asset service providers and enforcing compliance with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards. Despite these regulatory measures, the AfD’s proposal seeks to redefine Germany’s stance on digital assets, promoting greater autonomy from EU oversight.
BaFin has already issued nine MiCA licenses, more than any other European regulator, positioning Germany as a central hub for regulated digital asset activities. However, the transition period for existing providers to obtain full authorization under MiCA extends until December 2025.
Comparisons to France’s Crypto Stance
Germany’s debate over Bitcoin mirrors recent developments in France, where the National Assembly passed a resolution opposing the European Central Bank’s digital euro while supporting Bitcoin and euro-based stablecoins as viable alternatives. French lawmakers expressed concerns over privacy and financial freedom, advocating for a national strategy to accumulate Bitcoin reserves instead.
Meanwhile, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has defended the digital euro, emphasizing its importance for Europe’s financial sovereignty. Nonetheless, figures like Bundestag member Joana Cotar argue that Bitcoin offers individual financial sovereignty and protection against inflation and government overreach.
Germany’s Crypto Landscape
Despite the ongoing debate, Germany’s crypto economy remains robust. The country recorded $219 billion in crypto transaction volume from mid-2024 to mid-2025, marking it as one of Europe’s largest markets. With an estimated 27 million users projected by the end of 2025, Germany’s crypto adoption continues to rise, driven by both individual and institutional participation.
As Germany navigates its regulatory path, the AfD’s motion highlights a growing tension between adhering to EU regulations and fostering a more independent, innovation-friendly environment for digital assets.
Image source: Shutterstock
