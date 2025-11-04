Gervonta Davis Controversial IG Post After Victor Conte Death

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 23: Gervonta “Tank” Davis reacts during a press conference at Kaseya Center on September 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is in the news for all the wrong reasons these days. On the heels of reports that new domestic violation accusations are forcing him out of his fight with Jake Paul, Davis took to Instagram to post a particularly insensitive and unfortunate Instagram story.

BALCO (Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative) and SNAC founder Victor Conte passed away from pancreatic cancer on Monday. Conte’s SNAC clients include some of Davis’ rivals Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson. Because of the affiliation, Davis posted this to his IG story: “Good day in boxing..no more snack for you bastards!!”

The “snack” reference was a misspelled reference to Conte’s organization. Here is a snapshot of the post from Davis’ story.

Who Was Victor Conte?

Victor Conte founded BALCO and later SNAC System, becoming one of the most recognizable names in sports supplementation. According to TMZ, Conte died Monday from pancreatic cancer at age 75.

While BALCO became synonymous with the steroid scandal that rocked Major League Baseball and track and field in the early 2000s, Conte rebuilt his reputation through SNAC, working with numerous high-profile boxers including Nonito Donaire, Andre Ward, and more recently, fighters like Haney and Stevenson.

What’s Happening With Davis’ Fight Against Jake Paul?

Davis was scheduled to face Jake Paul on November 14 on Netflix in Miami, but the fight is now in jeopardy. USA Today reported that new domestic violence allegations have emerged against Davis, with sources indicating he’s expected to be removed from the bout.

The Ring Magazine confirmed that Paul’s team is actively seeking a replacement, with retired champion Andre Ward among those reportedly asked to step in on short notice.

How Did the Boxing Community React?

The response to Davis’ post stands in stark contrast to how others in the boxing community acknowledged Conte’s death. Claressa Shields, Devin Haney, and other fighters took to social media to pay their respects to Conte, recognizing his impact on their careers and the sport.

The difference between these tributes and Davis’ celebratory message about rivals losing access to SNAC’s services highlighted what many perceived as a tone-deaf moment from the embattled champion.

Conte is a polarizing and controversial figure, but his children and others who may love him and are not connected to the scandal or his business may take offense to such disrespectful and heartless comments.