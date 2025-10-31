Getty Images (GETY) Stock Soars 60% After Landing Perplexity AI Deal

TLDR

Getty Images signed a multi-year global licensing deal with AI startup Perplexity for use of editorial and creative images in search tools

Getty shares jumped 60-61% in premarket trading on Friday following the announcement

Perplexity will integrate Getty’s API technology and gain access to high-quality visuals with improved attribution

The deal includes enhanced features for image credits and source links to educate users on legal content use

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed

Getty Images Holdings announced a multi-year global licensing agreement with AI startup Perplexity on Friday morning. The deal sent shares rocketing 60% to $3.24 in premarket trading.





Getty Images Holdings, Inc., GETY



The partnership gives Perplexity access to Getty’s extensive library of editorial and creative images. These visuals will appear across Perplexity’s AI-powered search and discovery tools.

Getty stock has struggled over the past year, losing about half its value through Thursday’s close. Friday’s deal represents a major reversal for the beleaguered visual content company.

Under the agreement, Perplexity will integrate Getty’s API technology directly into its AI platform workflows. This integration enables the startup to access high-quality visuals while improving how images are attributed to their sources.

The deal addresses a growing concern in the AI industry. Companies face increasing scrutiny over how they use copyrighted content in their AI systems.

Enhanced Attribution Features

Perplexity plans to roll out improved features for displaying imagery under the new partnership. The AI startup will add image credits with direct links back to original sources.

These changes aim to educate users about the legal use of licensed content. Getty’s vice president of strategic development, Nick Unsworth, emphasized the importance of proper attribution in AI applications.

Getty has experience protecting its intellectual property rights in the AI space. The company previously took legal action against Stability AI for unauthorized use of its assets.

The photo distributor also licenses content to other major platforms including iStock and Unsplash. This latest deal with Perplexity expands Getty’s reach into AI-powered search tools.

Deal Terms Remain Private

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the multi-year agreement. The undisclosed structure leaves questions about revenue projections for Getty investors.

The partnership comes as AI companies race to secure legitimate sources of training data and content. Legal battles over copyright infringement have become common in the industry.

Perplexity operates as an AI-powered search engine that competes with traditional search platforms. The company has raised funding from major venture capital firms to support its growth.

Getty’s image library includes millions of editorial photos, creative images, and video content. The collection spans news events, sports, entertainment, and stock photography.

The API integration will allow Perplexity to access these assets in real-time. Users searching through Perplexity’s platform will see Getty imagery alongside AI-generated results.

Getty’s stock performance reflects broader challenges in the visual content industry. Digital platforms have disrupted traditional licensing models over the past decade.

The Perplexity partnership represents Getty’s strategy to adapt to AI-driven content consumption. The company is positioning itself as a premium content provider for AI applications.

Friday’s premarket trading showed strong investor enthusiasm for the deal. The 60% jump in share price marked one of Getty’s largest single-day gains.

The post Getty Images (GETY) Stock Soars 60% After Landing Perplexity AI Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.