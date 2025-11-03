Global Finance Will Fully Migrate to Blockchain, Says Standard Chartered Chief

According to the executive, both the bank and the leadership of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region believe that digitization will reshape not only payments but the entire architecture of modern finance.

“All currencies will eventually become digital, and every financial transaction will be processed through blockchain,” the CEO stated. He described the shift as an unstoppable trend that is already transforming how institutions think about value transfer, transparency, and global settlement efficiency.

The statement comes at a time when financial institutions around the world are exploring blockchain’s potential to reduce costs, enhance security, and eliminate the inefficiencies of legacy systems. Industry analysts see Standard Chartered’s outlook as a strong endorsement of blockchain as a core element of next-generation finance.

Expanding Into Digital Assets and Tokenization

Standard Chartered has been one of the earliest traditional banks to integrate blockchain-based solutions into its global operations. The bank is currently engaged in projects focused on digital asset custody, tokenization, and the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Its efforts are largely concentrated in Asia and the Middle East, two regions that have rapidly embraced digital transformation through government-backed initiatives and regulatory frameworks.

In Hong Kong, the bank works closely with public authorities to explore tokenized asset structures and blockchain-based payment channels that can facilitate cross-border trade. In the Middle East, its partnerships are helping to advance CBDC trials and digital asset infrastructure that could streamline financial inclusion and remittance services.

The CEO emphasized that the bank’s vision extends beyond short-term innovation. “This is not just about payments,” he said. “It’s about the complete digitization of money and financial markets. Blockchain offers the transparency, speed, and security needed to rebuild trust in the global system.”

Traditional Banks Embrace the Inevitable

Experts note that such remarks from a top global bank signal a clear shift in institutional sentiment toward blockchain adoption. Once seen as a disruptive threat to traditional finance, blockchain is now being integrated into its foundation.

According to analysts, the financial world is approaching a point where digital and traditional systems will fully merge, with blockchain serving as the universal settlement layer. The Standard Chartered CEO’s remarks highlight that this transformation is not a distant dream but a rapidly unfolding reality.

The growing participation of major financial institutions like Standard Chartered underscores a simple truth: the global economy is heading toward a fully digital era, where blockchain will not just support the financial system—it will become the financial system itself.

