Global Regulators Delay Crypto Asset Rules for Banks Amid Stablecoin Concerns

- Global regulators reconsider crypto rules for banks due to stablecoin rise.
- Rules were set for 2025 implementation.
- Banks face high capital requirements on crypto assets.
Global regulatory bodies, including the U.S., U.K., and EU, are reconsidering the Basel Committee’s cryptoasset rules for banks amid stablecoin growth, impacting timelines and market preparations.
This reevaluation illustrates regulatory caution, affecting banks’ crypto involvements as they navigate complex capital requirements and international coordination efforts.
Regulators Rethink 2025 Crypto Standards Amid Stablecoin Surge
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision initially set crypto asset standards for banks, to commence by 2025. However, the rapid growth of stablecoins has led to a reassessment. Global regulators now pause to address potential capital requirements concerns, emphasizing alignment across jurisdictions. The revised timeline reflects growing caution due to stablecoin market expansion and underscores the need for regulation adjustment. Banks contend with significant capital requirements, potentially deterring crypto exposure. Market watchers express uncertainty, as key regulators in major jurisdictions reassess their strategies, leaving the financial sector awaiting further guidance.
Bitcoin (BTC), priced at $109,787.90 with a market cap of $2.19 trillion, dominates at 59.32%. Trading volume is $65.79 billion, and the circulating supply is 19,942,231. Recent price changes include -0.26% over 24 hours, -1.21% over seven days. Data source: CoinMarketCap.
Historical Trends Highlight Regulatory Challenges in Crypto Sector
Did you know?
In prior BCBS consultations, proposed capital requirements discouraged bank involvement with crypto, mirroring current apprehensions driving the delay.
Coincu research team suggests that the reassessment might lead to changes in crypto asset classifications for banking purposes, impacting regulatory environments, financial stability, and overall market dynamics.Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:02 UTC on October 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Coincu research team suggests that the reassessment might lead to changes in crypto asset classifications for banking purposes, impacting regulatory environments, financial stability, and overall market dynamics.
|DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Source: https://coincu.com/news/global-regulators-crypto-rules-delay/