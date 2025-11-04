Gold Prices Fall Below $4,000 as Dollar Strengthens and Fed Rate Cut Hopes Fade

TLDR

Gold dropped 0.4% to $3,986.10 per ounce as the U.S. dollar strengthened to a three-month high, making gold more expensive for international buyers.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated that a December rate cut is “not a foregone conclusion,” causing markets to reduce expectations for near-term rate cuts.

The stronger dollar and uncertainty about Federal Reserve policy are the main factors weighing on gold prices, which struggles to maintain the $4,000 per ounce level.

Other metals also declined with silver falling 1.5%, platinum down 1.3%, and copper dropping 1.3% due to dollar strength.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China, particularly concerns over advanced chip exports, continue to create market uncertainty despite recent signs of progress.

Gold prices declined in Asian trading on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar gained strength and traders adjusted their expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $3,986.10 per ounce while U.S. Gold Futures fell 0.5% to $3,994.30.

The precious metal has struggled to maintain its position above the $4,000 mark. The declining prices come as the dollar reached a three-month high against other major currencies.

When the dollar strengthens, gold becomes more expensive for buyers using other currencies. This typically reduces demand for the metal in international markets.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made comments last week that changed market expectations. He stated that a December rate cut was “not a foregone conclusion.”

Following Powell’s remarks, traders scaled back their bets on another rate reduction this year. The dollar continued to climb on Monday as these expectations shifted.

Fed Officials Show Divided Views on Economic Outlook

Several Federal Reserve officials spoke on Monday and expressed different views about the economy. Some policymakers stressed the need to remain watchful about inflation risks.

Other officials pointed to signs that the labor market is losing momentum. These competing perspectives created more uncertainty about the central bank’s next moves.

Gold typically loses appeal when interest rates remain high. The metal does not pay interest or dividends to holders.

A stronger dollar also makes gold less attractive as an investment. Real yields rise when rate cut expectations diminish, further reducing gold’s competitive position.

Analysts noted that gold’s downside appears limited despite the current pressure. Tensions between the U.S. and China continue to provide some support for the metal.

Trade Relations Create Market Uncertainty

Recent developments showed some progress in relations between Washington and Beijing. These signs initially calmed financial markets.

However, concerns about advanced chip exports have resurfaced. These renewed worries have reduced the earlier optimism about trade relations.

Other precious metals also faced selling pressure on Tuesday. Silver Futures dropped 1.5% to $47.315 per ounce.

Platinum Futures fell 1.3% to $1,557.85 per ounce. Both metals followed gold’s downward trend.

Industrial metals declined as well. Benchmark Copper Futures on the London Metal Exchange slipped 1.3% to $10,705.20 a ton.

U.S. Copper Futures also decreased 1.3% to $4.99 a pound. The stronger dollar weighed on all metal markets.

Gold traded at $3,986.10 per ounce by 01:58 ET (06:58 GMT) on Tuesday. Markets continue to watch for signals from Federal Reserve officials about future policy decisions.

The post Gold Prices Fall Below $4,000 as Dollar Strengthens and Fed Rate Cut Hopes Fade appeared first on CoinCentral.