Grayscale Solana Trust Etf (Ticker: Gsol) Launches On Nyse Arca With Staking

STAMFORD, Conn., October 29, 2025 – Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced that Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (Ticker: GSOL) has begun trading on NYSE Arca as an ETP, making it the first of Grayscale’s staking products to uplist under the new generic listing standards approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

GSOL, an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “40 Act”) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds. An investment in GSOL involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. GSOL holds Solana; however, an investment in GSOL is not a direct investment in Solana.

With the launch of GSOL on NYSE Arca, Grayscale is now among the largest Solana ETP managers in the U.S. by AUM. Building on our long history in crypto asset management and leadership across Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs, the firm is proud to help investors navigate the market and the broader crypto ecosystem with the trust and safety of a specialty institutional asset manager.

Solana is a high-performance Proof of Stake blockchain recognized for its throughput and cost-efficiency, qualities that have contributed to its continued growth as a blockchain for everyone. Today, first-time users, innovative businesses, and the world’s largest financial institutions are building on the Solana platform. As retail and institutional allocations to digital assets expand, and more advisors recognize digital assets as a core portfolio component, GSOL delivers exchange-listed, low-cost exposure to Solana and its staking rewards through a familiar ETP format supported by an institutional staking program.

GSOL launched in 2021, listed on OTCQX in 2023, and began staking in October 2025. Staking returns are captured in NAV, giving investors the potential to compound over time and we intend to pass on 77% of all staking rewards accrue to GSOL investors on a net basis. As one of the first spot Solana ETPs to enable staking in the U.S., investors will now benefit from the added value accrual derived from participating in the Solana network.

For additional information about GSOL, please visit: https://etfs.grayscale.com/gsol

About Grayscale

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a decade-long track record and deep expertise as a digital asset-focused investment platform, with approximately $35 billion in assets under management (AUM). Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on AUM of $35B as of 9/30/2025. For other companies, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure. 21Shares AUM per company website as of 9/23/2025; CoinShares AUM per company website as of 9/24/2025; Galaxy AUM per Q2 2025 financial results report as of 6/30/2025; Pantera AUM per company website as of 8/31/2025. Bitwise AUM reflects client assets held per press release as of 8/14/2025.



Please read the prospectus carefully before investing in Grayscale Solana Trust ETF (“GSOL” or the “Fund”).

Staking Risk. When the Fund stakes Solana, Solana is subject to the risks attendant to staking generally. Staking requires that the Fund lock up Solana for the period of time required by the staking protocol, meaning that the Fund cannot sell or transfer the staked Solana, thereby making it illiquid for the period it is being staked. In addition, during the lock-up period, the Fund is subject to the market price volatility of Solana, and it may miss opportunities to sell the staked SOL during opportune times. During the unstaking period, the Fund may miss out on earning opportunities because, in some cases, the staked SOL may not earn rewards during the unstaking period or may only earn rewards during part of the unstaking period. Staked SOL is also subject to security breaches, network downtime or attacks, smart contract vulnerabilities, and validator or custodian failure or compromise, which can result in a complete loss of the staked Solana or a loss of any rewards.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the Marketing Agent and Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC is the Sponsor of GSOL.

