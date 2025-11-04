HashKey Cloud and Quantum Solutions reach Japan's first DAT staking partnership

PANews reported on November 4th that at the RWA: Onboard Summit 2025 hosted by HashKey Group, its subsidiary HashKey Cloud, a leading global Web3 infrastructure service provider, announced a partnership with Japanese listed company Quantum Solutions to jointly launch Japan's first DAT staking service. This collaboration involves HashKey Cloud providing institutional-grade Ethereum staking and restaking services to Quantum Solutions, marking the first time a Japanese listed company has achieved digital asset appreciation through a professional institution using the DAT framework.

In the future, HashKey Cloud will leverage its strengths in risk management and technological infrastructure, through HashKey Group's newly launched one-stop service platform HashKey CaaS, to help listed companies explore compliant and efficient new asset appreciation models and assist more traditional financial institutions in entering the digital asset market.