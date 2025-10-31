Hetu Debuts Hetu 3.0 to Turn Verified Intelligence into Liquid Capital

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Hetu, a blockchain startup focused on decentralized science (DeSci) and financial infrastructure, has officially launched its Hetu3.0 following efforts to boost the AI economy.

According to an official announcement today, Hetu 3.0 features an Ethereum-based AI-native monetary stack that transforms verified intelligence into programmable capital, converting verified intelligence into liquid capital, and bridging crypto liquidity with the AI economy. This introduces the first sovereign, society-owned AI currency.

While Hetu 3.0 is built directly on Ethereum, it introduces a tri-layered architecture that converts verified intelligence into liquid, composable capital.

Following the launch, the platform has also disclosed $HETU, a fair-launched, deflationary asset with a 21 million supply base that anchors liquidity and credit across the intelligence network, the Bitcoin of autonomous cognition.

Advertisement





Flowing through it is $AIUSD, a zero-fee, millisecond-settlement stablecoin backed by AI infrastructure revenue, yielding 8–12% for both human and agent-level payments.

Circulating between them is $FLUX, a real-time audit and reward layer powered by Proof of Causal Work (PoCW), which encodes proof, credit, and reputation into a unified on-chain cash flow standard.

Together, these currencies form a closed, auditable loop as verified work becomes $FLUX credit, settles through $AIUSD, and consolidates into $HETU’s long-term value base, the financial spine of the intelligence economy.

Following its design, Hetu 3.0 redefines sovereign AI money, not as a currency of states or corporations, but as one belonging to the collective network of intelligence itself. Nonetheless, Hetu makes value a direct expression of verified understanding by tying issuance to verified causal work rather than artificial scarcity.

The project provides a system where intelligence becomes monetary, capable of verifying, financing, and sustaining itself. Notably, value rises not from possession, but from comprehension, from that which is understood, aligned, and shared.

Furthermore, Hetu features a Proof of Causal Work (PoCW) mechanism, which rewards traceable reasoning and verifiable contribution, and a Proof of Semantic Alignment (PoSA), which ensures intent and output remain coherent and meaningful.

While Hetu 3.0 is more than a protocol upgrade, it marks the emergence of a new monetary order. It ensures that money is issued by verified intelligence rather than by power; liquidity gravitates toward meaning rather than scarcity; and every aligned cognitive act becomes a unit of capital.

Notably, Hetu bridges Ethereum liquidity with the AI economy by combining an EVM-compatible causal-DAG with Proof of Causal Work. As such, it enables autonomous agents to verify outputs, transact instantly, and finance future work.

Jialin Li, Co-Founder of Hetu Protocol, commented on the development, saying;

“By combining an EVM-compatible causal DAG with Proof of Causal Work, Hetu 3.0 bridges Ethereum liquidity with the AI economy, enabling autonomous agents to verify output, transact instantly, and finance future work.”