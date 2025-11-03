Horror Thriller ‘Black Phone 2’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke in “Black Phone 2.” Universal Studios

The hit horror film Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2021 hit Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames, is reportedly coming to digital streaming this week.

Black Phone 2 opened in theaters on Oct. 17. In the film, Hawke reprises his role as the kidnapper and serial killer the Grabber, who, in the new film, haunts Finn (Thames) and his younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), from beyond the grave.

ForbesHalloween 2025: Photos Of Celebrity Costumes From Heidi Klum’s Party And More

The official summary for Black Phone 2 reads, “As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

“Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between the Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.”

Forbes‘South Park’ Recap: Stan Speaks Out For Fans In Halloween Episode

According to When to Stream, Black Phone 2 is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday.

While the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, it noted that Black Phone 2’s studio, Universal Pictures, has not announced or confirmed the digital release of the film and it is subject to change.

Black Phone 2 will be available on a variety of digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. A pre-order listing on Prime Video confirms the film will be available for purchase for $24.99.

ForbesFinal ‘Frankenstein’ Trailer Released As Netflix Premiere Date Looms

Typically, PVOD rentals are $5 less than purchase prices, so viewers can expect to rent Black Phone 2 for 48 hours for $19.99.

Ethan Hawke Says He Wants A Third ‘Black Phone’ Movie

Black Phone 2 to date has earned $61.4 million domestically and nearly $34.4 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $95.8 million. The film had a production budget of $30 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

With the financial success of the sequel, Black Phone 2 could conceivably continue with a third film. It didn’t take the success of the film playing in theaters, however, for Ethan Hawke to express his interest in another Black Phone movie.

Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Arrives On Disney+ This Week

“Genre’s a great place to play, and every genre is kind of a sequel, in a way, because you’re building off such preexisting expectations,” Hawke told Entertainment Weekly in an article published the day of Black Phone 2’s release.

“I would like to go to hell with the Grabber. That’s what I’d like to do. I’d like to get to know him,” Hawke added. “That would be my dream for the third one, to let it be a character piece about what made him, who he is now, and how he’s haunting other people’s dreams.”

Directed by Black Phone filmmaker Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 also stars Demián Bichir, Miguel Mora, Jeremy Davies and Arianna Rivas. Rated R, Black Phone 2 is expected to be released on PVOD on Tuesday.

ForbesGuillermo Del Toro On His Lifelong Quest To Create ‘Frankenstein’