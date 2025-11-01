BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post How Bitcoin Adoption in the U.S. Could Double by 2025 Insights from the Bitcoin Conference appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, U.S. Senator JD Vance made a bold prediction that the number of Americans owning Bitcoin will double from around 50 million to 100 million in the coming years. He described Bitcoin as a symbol of innovation, financial freedom, and a strong hedge against inflation and government overreach, emphasizing that crypto …The post How Bitcoin Adoption in the U.S. Could Double by 2025 Insights from the Bitcoin Conference appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, U.S. Senator JD Vance made a bold prediction that the number of Americans owning Bitcoin will double from around 50 million to 100 million in the coming years. He described Bitcoin as a symbol of innovation, financial freedom, and a strong hedge against inflation and government overreach, emphasizing that crypto …

How Bitcoin Adoption in the U.S. Could Double by 2025 Insights from the Bitcoin Conference

Oleh: CoinPedia
2025/11/01 20:14
Union
U$0.006059-1.63%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000002909+8.42%
Bitcoin Adoption in the U.S.

The post How Bitcoin Adoption in the U.S. Could Double by 2025 Insights from the Bitcoin Conference appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, U.S. Senator JD Vance made a bold prediction that the number of Americans owning Bitcoin will double from around 50 million to 100 million in the coming years. He described Bitcoin as a symbol of innovation, financial freedom, and a strong hedge against inflation and government overreach, emphasizing that crypto is no longer a fringe movement but a mainstream reality.

The Clarity Act: A Turning Point for Crypto Regulation

Vance’s comments come as the U.S. moves closer to passing the Clarity Act, a long-awaited bill expected to settle crypto’s biggest legal gray area: who regulates it. For years, the SEC and CFTC have fought over jurisdiction, creating confusion for projects, exchanges, and investors. The Clarity Act aims to fix that by clearly defining which tokens are securities and which are commodities, giving the crypto industry a solid legal foundation to grow.

Analysts at Bitwise estimate there’s now an 80% chance the Clarity Act will pass by early 2026. If approved, it could mark the start of a new era for U.S. crypto markets, paving the way for banks, corporations, and institutional investors to fully embrace blockchain and Bitcoin integration.

From Wall Street to Main Street

The growing wave of Bitcoin ETFs and Wall Street interest has already boosted confidence in digital assets, but regulatory clarity could take that momentum to another level. With clear rules, more institutions are expected to launch crypto products, and more Americans could start viewing Bitcoin as part of their long-term savings or retirement strategies.

A New Chapter for Bitcoin

Vance’s optimism reflects the broader sentiment that Bitcoin’s best days may still be ahead. As the U.S. edges toward clearer regulation and financial institutions prepare to integrate blockchain into everyday use, the dream of mainstream crypto adoption looks closer than ever.

If the Clarity Act delivers on its promise, 2026 could be remembered as the year Bitcoin truly became a household name, not just an investment, but a cornerstone of the modern financial system.

  • Also Read :
  •   Custodia Bank Loses Appeal as Court Upholds Fed’s Crypto Account Rejection
  •   ,

Bitcoin Current Sentiment

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $109,956, with nearly 19.94 million BTC in circulation out of the total supply cap of 21 million coins. The top cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $126,198 on October 7, 2025, and once traded as low as $0.0486 back in July 2010, a massive gain of over 226 million percent since then.

Although Bitcoin is down about 12.8% from its recent peak, it’s still showing strong long-term momentum. With its fixed supply limit, Bitcoin remains a deflationary asset, meaning scarcity could help support its value over time.

For traders, the 50-day moving average sits at $114,076, reflecting short-term price action, while the 200-day average is around $109,491, suggesting Bitcoin is holding steady in a broader uptrend despite the recent dip.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News

FAQs

How many Americans own Bitcoin in 2025?

Around 50 million Americans currently own Bitcoin in 2025, and experts predict that number could reach 100 million as adoption and regulation expand.

What is the Bitcoin Clarity Act and why does it matter?

The Clarity Act defines which crypto assets are securities or commodities, providing long-awaited legal clarity that could boost investor confidence.

What is the CLARITY Act and how does it affect Bitcoin?

The CLARITY Act gives Bitcoin a clear regulatory status as a commodity, helping banks and institutions safely integrate it into financial systems.

Is Bitcoin still a good investment in 2025?

Despite short-term volatility, Bitcoin’s fixed supply and rising global adoption make it a long-term store of value for many investors.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01276-0.46%
Solana
SOL$166.46+2.21%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.53+1.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5278+9.46%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.00%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001401-0.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,342.16
$105,342.16$105,342.16

+1.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,538.92
$3,538.92$3,538.92

+0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5242
$2.5242$2.5242

+8.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.42
$166.42$166.42

+2.39%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17928
$0.17928$0.17928

+0.67%