BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post How Did Bitcoin Hyper Raise $25.3 Million? Viral Presale Aims to Fix Bitcoin for Good appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Takeaways: The FOMC’s decision led $BTC to dip below $107K yesterday, yet the token is now consolidating near $110K. Amid market volatility, investors are seeking high-potential presale projects with 100x returns to channel their capital. A strong presale contender is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Layer-2 network built to bring scalability, speed, and DeFi utilities to Bitcoin’s Layer-1. The project has already raised $25.3M+ in its presale, indicating significant investor interest and confidence. This October has been a relatively underwhelming month for the broader crypto market. First, the US-China trade tensions caused Bitcoin to dip from its ATH of $126K to around $103K. While $BTC was among the first to rebound – consolidating near $110K – Wednesday’s interest rate cut announcement pushed $BTC down to below $107K. Yesterday saw $BTC dip as low as $106.8K, although it’s currently back up, at $109.6K. However, as analysts like Ash Crypto point out, Bitcoin has a formed habit of dipping after FOMC meetings before rebounding to new highs. Yet another classic example of Bitcoin’s resilience. While the OG of cryptos continues to top the charts with a market cap of $2.18T, its native blockchain does little to accommodate the growing needs of traders holding the coin. But who can blame it? It’s the oldest blockchains in existence, which explains why its infrastructure leaves little room for innovation. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in – a Layer-2 miracle worker designed to overcome Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations and rejuvenate it to meet the modern trading needs of $BTC holders. The Key Challenges Holding Back Bitcoin’s Growth Bitcoin’s biggest strength has always been its immutable security, which it achieves through cryptography, decentralization, and a powerful consensus mechanism (Proof-of-Work). That said, here are several areas where it hasn’t met user needs as effectively as Solana or… The post How Did Bitcoin Hyper Raise $25.3 Million? Viral Presale Aims to Fix Bitcoin for Good appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Takeaways: The FOMC’s decision led $BTC to dip below $107K yesterday, yet the token is now consolidating near $110K. Amid market volatility, investors are seeking high-potential presale projects with 100x returns to channel their capital. A strong presale contender is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Layer-2 network built to bring scalability, speed, and DeFi utilities to Bitcoin’s Layer-1. The project has already raised $25.3M+ in its presale, indicating significant investor interest and confidence. This October has been a relatively underwhelming month for the broader crypto market. First, the US-China trade tensions caused Bitcoin to dip from its ATH of $126K to around $103K. While $BTC was among the first to rebound – consolidating near $110K – Wednesday’s interest rate cut announcement pushed $BTC down to below $107K. Yesterday saw $BTC dip as low as $106.8K, although it’s currently back up, at $109.6K. However, as analysts like Ash Crypto point out, Bitcoin has a formed habit of dipping after FOMC meetings before rebounding to new highs. Yet another classic example of Bitcoin’s resilience. While the OG of cryptos continues to top the charts with a market cap of $2.18T, its native blockchain does little to accommodate the growing needs of traders holding the coin. But who can blame it? It’s the oldest blockchains in existence, which explains why its infrastructure leaves little room for innovation. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in – a Layer-2 miracle worker designed to overcome Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations and rejuvenate it to meet the modern trading needs of $BTC holders. The Key Challenges Holding Back Bitcoin’s Growth Bitcoin’s biggest strength has always been its immutable security, which it achieves through cryptography, decentralization, and a powerful consensus mechanism (Proof-of-Work). That said, here are several areas where it hasn’t met user needs as effectively as Solana or…

How Did Bitcoin Hyper Raise $25.3 Million? Viral Presale Aims to Fix Bitcoin for Good

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 21:36
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17237-3.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,248.37+1.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007111-2.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235+13.52%
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-4.68%
Crypto News

Takeaways:

  • The FOMC’s decision led $BTC to dip below $107K yesterday, yet the token is now consolidating near $110K. Amid market volatility, investors are seeking high-potential presale projects with 100x returns to channel their capital.
  • A strong presale contender is Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a Layer-2 network built to bring scalability, speed, and DeFi utilities to Bitcoin’s Layer-1.
  • The project has already raised $25.3M+ in its presale, indicating significant investor interest and confidence.

This October has been a relatively underwhelming month for the broader crypto market. First, the US-China trade tensions caused Bitcoin to dip from its ATH of $126K to around $103K.

While $BTC was among the first to rebound – consolidating near $110K – Wednesday’s interest rate cut announcement pushed $BTC down to below $107K. Yesterday saw $BTC dip as low as $106.8K, although it’s currently back up, at $109.6K.


However, as analysts like Ash Crypto point out, Bitcoin has a formed habit of dipping after FOMC meetings before rebounding to new highs. Yet another classic example of Bitcoin’s resilience.

While the OG of cryptos continues to top the charts with a market cap of $2.18T, its native blockchain does little to accommodate the growing needs of traders holding the coin. But who can blame it? It’s the oldest blockchains in existence, which explains why its infrastructure leaves little room for innovation.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in – a Layer-2 miracle worker designed to overcome Bitcoin’s long-standing limitations and rejuvenate it to meet the modern trading needs of $BTC holders.

The Key Challenges Holding Back Bitcoin’s Growth

Bitcoin’s biggest strength has always been its immutable security, which it achieves through cryptography, decentralization, and a powerful consensus mechanism (Proof-of-Work).

That said, here are several areas where it hasn’t met user needs as effectively as Solana or Ethereum.

  • Bitcoin has a max theoretical transactions per second rate of just seven. Solana’s, on the other hand, is 65K. That’s a staggering performance gap.
  • Bitcoin’s average confirmation time drags on for an average of 45 minutes. That’s an eternity if you’re using $BTC to, say, pay for a coffee.
  • Network sluggishness results in fewer transactions processed per second, leading to congestion. In such cases, users compete for limited block space, which drives the transaction fee higher. With users paying a fortune for a micro-transaction, the network has practically become a costly joke.
  • Bitcoin lacks native smart contract support, meaning you cannot build or interact with decentralized apps (dApps) directly on its blockchain.

So, basically, you can use your Bitcoin as a store of value and a means of transfer, but there’s not much else you can do with it beyond that.

While several scaling approaches have been proposed for Bitcoin, they’ve often come with trade-offs, such as compromised security and diluted decentralization. Yet, not all hope is lost.

⚡️Enter Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), the Layer-2 hero that plans to launch a brilliant Layer-3 with unmatched utility to fix everything Bitcoin never could.

Bitcoin Hyper – The Layer-2 Revolution Set to Breathe New Life into Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer-2 project that aims to power up Bitcoin’s Layer-1 by bringing speed, scalability, and innovation to the network.

The project integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and a canonical bridge to rejuvenate the network and deliver lightning-fast transactions, seamless interoperability, and full-scale smart contract functionality.

The SVM is the secret sauce behind Solana’s ultra-fast throughput, as it is able to execute thousands of transactions in parallel.

⚡️ Bitcoin Hyper integrates with SVM to deliver Solana-level speed, enabling high-performance smart contracts and scalable dApps within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Furthermore, Bitcoin Hyper will use a canonical bridge to offer cross-chain operability without compromising the Layer-1’s security. This is how it works:

$BTC is sent to a designated wallet address, where it is verified. Then the canonical bridge mints the equivalent of the $BTC onto the Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC.

This can be used for trading, staking, lending – at high speed and lower costs. Plus, it’s compatible with on-chain dApps across the ecosystem, enabling holders to interact with DeFi or NFTs. And at any time, the wrapped $BTC can be withdrawn back to Bitcoin’s Layer-1.

So, how does Bitcoin’s top security remain intact through all this?

That’s simple. Bitcoin Hyper batches Layer-2 transactions, compresses them into succinct zero-knowledge proofs, and regularly commits them securely to Bitcoin’s base chain.

$HYPER is the ecosystem’s native token that fuels everything within the network. Here’s what makes $HYPER the ultimate crypto sidekick:

  • ✅ Unlock blazing-fast transactions with near-zero fees.
  • ✅ Access native smart contracts and decentralized apps.
  • ✅ Explore an array of DeFi tools, including staking, lending, swapping, yield farming, and NFTs.
  • ✅ Participate in the governance of the ecosystem, support community-led growth, and steer the project’s future.
  • ✅ The project will also feature a user-friendly dashboard accessible via web and mobile, complete with key wallet integrations – bringing Web3 right to your fingertips.

Presale Frenzy: $HYPER Demand Shoots Through the Roof

In a strong show of investor confidence, the Bitcoin Hyper presale has surpassed $25.3M, with its next milestone set at $25.6M. Significant whale buys such as $379.9K are also being recorded, indicating that whales, too, are recognizing the ecosystem’s explosive growth potential.

💰 Right now, $HYPER costs $0.013195 with a staking APY of 46%. Given the project’s ambitious roadmap, the token could be poised for a major breakout following the TGE.

Note, however, that the staking APY declines as more participants join the staking pool, while the presale price increases in stages. And the next price hike is due later today.

This makes now the ideal time to join the Bitcoin Hyper revolution at a bargain price and position yourself for serious upside.

Analysts expect $BTC to pick up speed soon. In the meantime, though, consider waiting out the bear market by investing in a promising presale project with the potential to explode post its upcoming mainnet launch.

🚀 Be part of the next big crypto breakout – buy your $HYPER today.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories

Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-hyper-viral-presale-raises-25m-to-fix-bitcoin/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.965+13.62%
Suilend
SEND$0.2726+17.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.005019+4.17%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2483-2.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12519+3.98%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002996+1.45%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17281-2.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.10266+2.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,054.49+1.32%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,241.02
$105,241.02$105,241.02

+0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,528.78
$3,528.78$3,528.78

+0.26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5268
$2.5268$2.5268

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.16
$166.16$166.16

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17821
$0.17821$0.17821

-0.56%