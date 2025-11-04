BursaDEX+
The cryptocurrency market is once again under pressure. On November 4, 2025, the total market capitalization fell by more than 4% to $3.45 trillion. Bitcoin dropped below $104,000, while altcoins like XRP fell 6% to around $2.25. Bitcoin's dominance has climbed above 60%, showing that most of the capital is flowing away from altcoins as …

How Low Can XRP Price Go During This Crypto Crash?

Oleh: CoinPedia
2025/11/04 17:21
How High Can XRP Price Go

The post How Low Can XRP Price Go During This Crypto Crash? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The cryptocurrency market is once again under pressure. On November 4, 2025, the total market capitalization fell by more than 4% to $3.45 trillion. Bitcoin dropped below $104,000, while altcoins like XRP fell 6% to around $2.25. Bitcoin’s dominance has climbed above 60%, showing that most of the capital is flowing away from altcoins as leveraged positions unwind and profit-taking continues.

XRP Struggles to Hold Key Levels

XRP’s chart still points to more downside in the short term. The price failed to hold above the $2.68 to $2.84 range and was rejected again, keeping pressure on the market. Immediate resistance now sits between $2.42 and $2.51. As long as XRP stays below these levels, the chance of further decline remains strong.

The token is trying to hold near $2.31, a previous support zone, but there has been no clear sign of recovery. If XRP fails to hold above $2.00, the next likely supports sit near $1.77 and $1.72.

Crucial Support Zone Ahead

The $2.00 area is now seen as the line that separates a possible rebound from a deeper fall. If XRP can hold above this level, it might build a base for recovery when market sentiment improves. A break below it, however, could trigger a sharper drop toward $1.70.

What to Watch Next

Many in the community say XRP is simply following its natural price structure and wave movement. However, XRP must push above $2.50 in the near term to relieve selling pressure. A sustained move above $2.68 to $2.84 would signal a possible recovery. Until then, the trend remains weak, and all eyes are on whether the $2.00 zone can hold during the ongoing crypto correction.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

