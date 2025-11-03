BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00022055 to $0.00022119. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1.Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00022055 to $0.00022119. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1.

Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00022119 As Crypto Market Starts November On A Cautious Note

Oleh: Cryptodaily
2025/11/03 21:49

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00022055 to $0.00022119. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has started the new month in bearish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other tokens trading in the red.

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes First Price Increase Of November

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price rise of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00022055 to $0.00022119. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, following the conclusion of its presale. The regular price rises during the pre-launch phase aim to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Husky Inu’s official launch is also just under six months away. The project’s goal has always been long-term growth and success, not short-term hype.

However, the possibility of an earlier launch is open. The Husky Inu team will conduct a series of strategic meetings to assess market conditions and determine the optimal time to launch the project. The first two reviews were held on July 1, 2025, and October 1, 2025. The third review is scheduled for January 1, 2026.

Cryptocurrency Markets Start November In Bearish Territory

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has started the new month in the red after an underwhelming October. Investor caution has taken center stage as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and other tokens trade in bearish territory. BTC is down over 1% in the past 24 hours, slipping below $110,000 to trade around $108,950. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is down over 2%, trading just above the $3,800 mark. Solana (SOL) is down 1.14%, while Ripple (XRP) is down nearly 2%, trading at $2.46. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over 3%, trading at around $0.180, and Cardano (ADA) is down over 3%, trading at around $0.591.

Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), Litecoin (LTC), and Polkadot (DOT) have also started the week with notable declines.

Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu:

  • Website: Husky Inu Official Website

  • Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter

  • Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,322.66
$105,322.66$105,322.66

+1.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.95
$3,544.95$3,544.95

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5235
$2.5235$2.5235

+8.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.60
$166.60$166.60

+2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17945
$0.17945$0.17945

+0.76%