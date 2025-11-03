Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00022119 As Crypto Market Starts November On A Cautious Note

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase over the weekend, rising from $0.00022055 to $0.00022119. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has started the new month in bearish territory, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other tokens trading in the red.

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes First Price Increase Of November

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed the latest price rise of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00022055 to $0.00022119. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, following the conclusion of its presale. The regular price rises during the pre-launch phase aim to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion.

The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth.

Husky Inu’s official launch is also just under six months away. The project’s goal has always been long-term growth and success, not short-term hype.

However, the possibility of an earlier launch is open. The Husky Inu team will conduct a series of strategic meetings to assess market conditions and determine the optimal time to launch the project. The first two reviews were held on July 1, 2025, and October 1, 2025. The third review is scheduled for January 1, 2026.

Cryptocurrency Markets Start November In Bearish Territory

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has started the new month in the red after an underwhelming October. Investor caution has taken center stage as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and other tokens trade in bearish territory. BTC is down over 1% in the past 24 hours, slipping below $110,000 to trade around $108,950. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) is down over 2%, trading just above the $3,800 mark. Solana (SOL) is down 1.14%, while Ripple (XRP) is down nearly 2%, trading at $2.46. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down over 3%, trading at around $0.180, and Cardano (ADA) is down over 3%, trading at around $0.591.

Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), Hedera (HBAR), Toncoin (TON), Litecoin (LTC), and Polkadot (DOT) have also started the week with notable declines.

