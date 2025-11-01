BursaDEX+
HYPE jumps 11%, ASTAR 10%, and ConstructKoin's presale surges as BTC nears $110K and ETH hits $3,850, signaling renewed market strength and RWA momentum

HYPE, ASTAR and ConstructKoin (CTK) Lead as Crypto Market Bounces Back

Oleh: coincheckup
2025/11/01 20:40
Forget about the damp squib that was meant to be Uptober – November’s here and the crypto market looks like it’s bounced back from last week’s downturn. Major assets are up over the last 24 hours including BTC and ETH, but the standout performers have been HYPE and ASTAR, both recording double percentage-point gains.

There are signs that both tokens have further to run as November gets underway, while the uptick in demand for the ConstructKoin (CTK) presale shows that RWAs are also on the rise once more. While caution is still called for, crypto is in a much better place going into the new month and there are significant profits to be realized provided you select the right coins and TGEs. Here’s our pick of the ones to watch this November.

New month, whodis?

As the crypto market shakes off mid-week jitters from Fed rate cut reverberations, a select trio of tokens is stealing the spotlight in the final hours of October. HYPE, ASTER, and ConstructKoin (CTK) are all doing serious numbers, while BTC is edging up to $110K and ETH regaining $3,850 over the last 24 hours. The revival is underway, resulting in DeFi perps and ReFi narratives driving flows as traders eye a new month in which to make money and move markets.

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is proving why it’s the DeFi perps darling, up 11% to $43 in the past day amid $800 million in trading volume. With open interest swelling, HYPE’s onchain metrics suggest further whale accumulation. Whales scooped 2.1 million tokens during the dip, astutely recognizing that HYPE has a habit of rising faster than the rest of the market when crypto bounces.

ASTER takes off on perps momentum

Not to be outdone, Aster’s eponymous token has also blasted 10% higher to $0.97, driven by strong fundamentals and new deliverables. The PerpDEX’s Rocket Launch has resonated with the community, who are taking full advantage of the loyalty bonus pool that’s been stacked with $200K of ASTER. The PerpDEX has been adding new tokens at a rate of knots as Aster takes aim at Hyperliquid’s market dominance.

While it’s way too early for Aster to be launching an assault on the perps daddy, it’s found its niche and now its token has found fresh air as it breaks higher and looks to find new support around the dollar mark. The token’s positive performance this week has also been helped by a renewed commitment to ASTER buybacks and burns, which are always a nice community catalyst.

ConstructKoin (CTK) presale hits top speed

Rounding out the winners, ConstructKoin’s CTK presale is accelerating like a Maserati, pulling in significant capital over the last 24 hours. Priced at $0.1 in the current tier, CTK’s appeal lies in its ReFi vision of tokenizing UK and UAE real estate loans for up to 12% APY staking yields, backed by onchain deeds and AI risk assessment.

ConstructKoin already has $15M of real estate loans secured and issued onchain but it’s eying $100 million in secured assets by year-end. If this pace persists, the presale could wrap by November 10, unlocking DEX listings and leaving presale buyers sitting pretty. While there’s a degree of risk with token presales, the social chatter suggests that ConstructKoin is well placed to get this one over the line and start building out its tokenized ReFi ecosystem.

Although alt season remains to be seen, there are still plenty of mid- and small-cap coins popping off, and it’s not just pot luck either. There’s rationale behind all of this week’s big movers, including the rise of onchain perps and the juggernaut that is RWAs, whose TVL just keeps on climbing. November could be the month when tokens like ASTER, HYPE, and CTK realize their true potential – assuming the overall market structure remains intact. As always, trade smart, stack wisely, and watch the charts. The rally’s just getting started.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. The views and opinions presented in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CoinCheckup. The content of this article should not be considered as investment advice. Always do your own research before deciding to buy, sell or transfer any crypto assets.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

