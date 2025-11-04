Hyperliquid Faces Its First Real Crash Test — Will the $HYPE Unlock Break the Rally?

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
After establishing itself as a leading name in the on-chain perpetual DEX space, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is entering one of its biggest stress tests since launch. This November, Hyperliquid will unlock a massive amount of HYPE tokens, raising a critical question: Will the release fuel liquidity and adoption or trigger a sharp price correction? Supply–Demand Pressure and Short-Term Price Scenarios Tokenomist’s data shows that millions of Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens will be unlocked in November, representing approximately 2.66% of the circulating supply. When a project releases many tokens at once, it inevitably faces the risks of dilution and sell pressure. Hyperliquid token unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist From a technical perspective, several analysts suggest that HYPE may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. This setup could project a potential decline toward $20, signaling a short-term correction phase if confirmed. HYPE technical analysis. Source: Ali Meanwhile, another trader noted that recent price action indicates “some TWAP out, slow efficient selling,” suggesting controlled offloading by large holders. The trader added: “Not sure what’s going on but going to just wait for more clarity.” he said. On the other hand, some traders see opportunity in the volatility. According to Route2FI, “HYPE closing a 1-minute candle around $40 in November could turn into a temporary yield farm.” The analyst referred to the potential opportunity to profit from short-term price fluctuations. However, this strategy is better suited for seasoned traders, as the HYPE unlock period may bring intense volatility. Strong On-chain Revenue and Long-term Balance Sheet Factors While short-term supply pressure seems unavoidable, Hyperliquid’s core strength lies in its on-chain revenue generation. Data from Artemis shared on X shows that in the past 24 hours, Hyperliquid has generated over $2.2 million in trading fees, surpassing all other blockchains. Hyperliquid leads in on-chain fee revenue (24h). Source: X Earlier this month, reports showed that Hyperliquid captured up to 33% of blockchain revenue. This made it the top fee earner in the crypto economy, effectively a “transaction fee goldmine” within DeFi. If the project uses some of these fees for token buybacks or burn mechanisms, it can partially absorb the selling pressure from the HYPE unlock and help stabilize the market. In summary, the upcoming HYPE unlock this November will be a major test for the project and its investors. In the short term, dilution risks and market caution may weigh on price action. However, Hyperliquid’s substantial on-chain revenue could help offset the upcoming supply shock. This would depend on how effectively the revenue is used through buybacks, staking, or liquidity programs. In the long run, HYPE’s value will depend on how well the team converts real revenue into tangible returns for holders, rather than relying on short-term hype surrounding the unlock. The November unlock won’t signal the end if Hyperliquid proves its model is sustainably profitable on-chain perpetual DEX. Instead, it could become a revaluation milestone for one of DeFi 2025’s most promising projects.After establishing itself as a leading name in the on-chain perpetual DEX space, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is entering one of its biggest stress tests since launch. This November, Hyperliquid will unlock a massive amount of HYPE tokens, raising a critical question: Will the release fuel liquidity and adoption or trigger a sharp price correction? Supply–Demand Pressure and Short-Term Price Scenarios Tokenomist’s data shows that millions of Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens will be unlocked in November, representing approximately 2.66% of the circulating supply. When a project releases many tokens at once, it inevitably faces the risks of dilution and sell pressure. Hyperliquid token unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist From a technical perspective, several analysts suggest that HYPE may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. This setup could project a potential decline toward $20, signaling a short-term correction phase if confirmed. HYPE technical analysis. Source: Ali Meanwhile, another trader noted that recent price action indicates “some TWAP out, slow efficient selling,” suggesting controlled offloading by large holders. The trader added: “Not sure what’s going on but going to just wait for more clarity.” he said. On the other hand, some traders see opportunity in the volatility. According to Route2FI, “HYPE closing a 1-minute candle around $40 in November could turn into a temporary yield farm.” The analyst referred to the potential opportunity to profit from short-term price fluctuations. However, this strategy is better suited for seasoned traders, as the HYPE unlock period may bring intense volatility. Strong On-chain Revenue and Long-term Balance Sheet Factors While short-term supply pressure seems unavoidable, Hyperliquid’s core strength lies in its on-chain revenue generation. Data from Artemis shared on X shows that in the past 24 hours, Hyperliquid has generated over $2.2 million in trading fees, surpassing all other blockchains. Hyperliquid leads in on-chain fee revenue (24h). Source: X Earlier this month, reports showed that Hyperliquid captured up to 33% of blockchain revenue. This made it the top fee earner in the crypto economy, effectively a “transaction fee goldmine” within DeFi. If the project uses some of these fees for token buybacks or burn mechanisms, it can partially absorb the selling pressure from the HYPE unlock and help stabilize the market. In summary, the upcoming HYPE unlock this November will be a major test for the project and its investors. In the short term, dilution risks and market caution may weigh on price action. However, Hyperliquid’s substantial on-chain revenue could help offset the upcoming supply shock. This would depend on how effectively the revenue is used through buybacks, staking, or liquidity programs. In the long run, HYPE’s value will depend on how well the team converts real revenue into tangible returns for holders, rather than relying on short-term hype surrounding the unlock. The November unlock won’t signal the end if Hyperliquid proves its model is sustainably profitable on-chain perpetual DEX. Instead, it could become a revaluation milestone for one of DeFi 2025’s most promising projects.

Hyperliquid Faces Its First Real Crash Test — Will the $HYPE Unlock Break the Rally?

Oleh: Coinstats
2025/11/04 08:31
RealLink
REAL$0.06947+1.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.37+0.24%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.187-10.86%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00266-1.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007187-2.61%

After establishing itself as a leading name in the on-chain perpetual DEX space, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is entering one of its biggest stress tests since launch.

This November, Hyperliquid will unlock a massive amount of HYPE tokens, raising a critical question: Will the release fuel liquidity and adoption or trigger a sharp price correction?

Supply–Demand Pressure and Short-Term Price Scenarios

Tokenomist’s data shows that millions of Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens will be unlocked in November, representing approximately 2.66% of the circulating supply. When a project releases many tokens at once, it inevitably faces the risks of dilution and sell pressure.

Hyperliquid token unlock in November. Source: TokenomistHyperliquid token unlock in November. Source: Tokenomist

From a technical perspective, several analysts suggest that HYPE may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart. This setup could project a potential decline toward $20, signaling a short-term correction phase if confirmed.

HYPE technical analysis. Source: AliHYPE technical analysis. Source: Ali

Meanwhile, another trader noted that recent price action indicates “some TWAP out, slow efficient selling,” suggesting controlled offloading by large holders. The trader added:

On the other hand, some traders see opportunity in the volatility. According to Route2FI, “HYPE closing a 1-minute candle around $40 in November could turn into a temporary yield farm.”

The analyst referred to the potential opportunity to profit from short-term price fluctuations. However, this strategy is better suited for seasoned traders, as the HYPE unlock period may bring intense volatility.

Strong On-chain Revenue and Long-term Balance Sheet Factors

While short-term supply pressure seems unavoidable, Hyperliquid’s core strength lies in its on-chain revenue generation. Data from Artemis shared on X shows that in the past 24 hours, Hyperliquid has generated over $2.2 million in trading fees, surpassing all other blockchains.

Hyperliquid leads in on-chain fee revenue (24h). Source: XHyperliquid leads in on-chain fee revenue (24h). Source: X

Earlier this month, reports showed that Hyperliquid captured up to 33% of blockchain revenue. This made it the top fee earner in the crypto economy, effectively a “transaction fee goldmine” within DeFi. If the project uses some of these fees for token buybacks or burn mechanisms, it can partially absorb the selling pressure from the HYPE unlock and help stabilize the market.

In summary, the upcoming HYPE unlock this November will be a major test for the project and its investors. In the short term, dilution risks and market caution may weigh on price action. However, Hyperliquid’s substantial on-chain revenue could help offset the upcoming supply shock. This would depend on how effectively the revenue is used through buybacks, staking, or liquidity programs.

In the long run, HYPE’s value will depend on how well the team converts real revenue into tangible returns for holders, rather than relying on short-term hype surrounding the unlock. The November unlock won’t signal the end if Hyperliquid proves its model is sustainably profitable on-chain perpetual DEX. Instead, it could become a revaluation milestone for one of DeFi 2025’s most promising projects.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,295.58
$105,295.58$105,295.58

+1.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,546.04
$3,546.04$3,546.04

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5220
$2.5220$2.5220

+8.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.60
$166.60$166.60

+2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17942
$0.17942$0.17942

+0.75%