iCrypto Awards 2026: The People’s Choice

A Global Celebration of Blockchain Innovation and Community Power

Dubai, UAE – December 2026: The global crypto community is about to witness a groundbreaking celebration of innovation, transparency, and true community spirit with the launch of iCrypto Awards: People’s Choice 2026, the world’s first blockchain and crypto awards determined entirely by the public.

Organized by iEvents PRO, the iCrypto Awards recognize the most outstanding projects, exchanges, companies, media outlets, and individuals shaping the future of blockchain, Web3, DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, AI innovation, tokenization, Layer 2 technologies, and GameFi.

Unlike traditional awards decided behind closed doors, iCrypto Awards: People’s Choice gives power back to the people. Every winner is chosen through open community voting, where 1 VOTE = $1 USD, ensuring a fair, transparent, and authentic outcome that truly reflects the voice of the global crypto ecosystem.

Voting for the 2026 edition is open worldwide until 30 October 2026, and everyone, from investors and developers to traders and enthusiasts, is invited to support their favorite nominees. The winners will be revealed in December 2026, during a live global broadcast streamed for free across all major platforms.

The event will feature:

● Award presentations across multiple categories

● Special appearances from industry leaders and crypto visionaries

● Community moments, shout-outs, and project highlights

● Exclusive updates from top blockchain companies

● Exciting performances and surprises throughout the show

All proceeds from voting go directly toward developing and expanding the iCrypto Awards initiative, reinforcing transparency, supporting fair recognition, and helping build a stronger, more united blockchain community.

Companies and projects are encouraged to rally their communities and showcase their impact. Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are open for brands and organizations aligned with the mission to celebrate excellence and innovation across the global crypto and blockchain landscape.

Voting closes on 30 October 2026.

Join the movement. Vote. Support. Celebrate the future of blockchain.

About iCrypto Awards

iCrypto Awards: People’s Choice is the first-ever global blockchain and crypto awards event powered entirely by open community voting. It honors the most innovative projects, exchanges, companies, and individuals leading Web3, Exchanges, DeFi, AI, NFTs, Memes, GameFi, and metaverse advancements. Organized by iEvents PRO, iCrypto Awards stands for fairness, transparency, and the empowerment of the crypto community worldwide.

�� Website: www.iCryptoAwards.com

�� Media Contact:

Andrea Putri

PR & Media Manager — iCrypto Awards

✉️ [email protected]