Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO) Stock: Dips After Record Q3 Output and $1.8B Cash Flow

TLDR

Q3 2025 net income: $539 million; operating cash flow near $1.8 billion.

Record oil production of 462,000 barrels per day, led by Curl asset output.

$330 million restructuring charge and $406 million impairment weigh on earnings.

Fourth-quarter dividend declared at $0.72 per share.

Stock closed at C$124.05, down 2.96% on October 31, 2025.

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO.TO) shares closed at C$124.05, down 2.96% on October 31, 2025, following the release of its third-quarter earnings report.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Despite record production and strong operational cash flow, restructuring and impairment charges weighed on the quarter’s profitability.

Strong Operational and Financial Performance

Imperial Oil reported net income of $539 million, with nearly $1.8 billion in cash flow from operations and $1.9 billion in cash on hand at quarter-end. Excluding one-time items, earnings stood at $194 million, reflecting lower upstream realizations.

The company continued to demonstrate operational strength, with upstream earnings of $728 million, downstream earnings of $444 million, and chemical earnings of $21 million, all showing stability or improvement from the prior quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $505 million, reflecting ongoing investment in high-return assets.

Record Oil Production Across Key Assets

Imperial Oil achieved record upstream production of 462,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest in recent years. The standout performer was the Curl asset, delivering a record 316,000 barrels per day, marking the highest quarterly output in its history.

Other assets also performed well, including Cold Lake at 150,000 barrels per day and Syncrude at 78,000 barrels per day. On the downstream side, the company maintained refinery throughput at 425,000 barrels per day, achieving 98% utilization despite planned maintenance.

Petroleum product sales reached 464,000 barrels per day, slightly lower than Q2 2025 due to reduced export volumes.

One-Time Charges Impact Profit

The quarter included a $330 million restructuring charge (or $249 million after tax) and a $406 million impairment charge related to the sale of the Calgary campus. These items negatively impacted profitability, offsetting otherwise strong operational results.

The restructuring plan, set to conclude by 2027, aims to streamline operations and boost cash flow, but it will result in workforce reductions over the next two years.

Shareholder Returns and Outlook

Imperial Oil reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder value, distributing over $1.8 billion through dividends and share buybacks during the quarter. The company declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.72 per share, continuing its consistent payout history.

Despite one-time costs, Imperial’s balance sheet remains solid, backed by strong cash generation and disciplined capital spending.

Stock and Market Performance

As of October 31, 2025, Imperial Oil outperformed the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index with a year-to-date return of 44.24%, compared to 22.91% for the benchmark. Over five years, the stock delivered an impressive 700.49% return, underscoring its long-term resilience in Canada’s energy sector.

