BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Q3 2025 net income: $539 million; operating cash flow near $1.8 billion. Record oil production of 462,000 barrels per day, led by Curl asset output. $330 million restructuring charge and $406 million impairment weigh on earnings. Fourth-quarter dividend declared at $0.72 per share. Stock closed at C$124.05, down 2.96% on October 31, 2025. Imperial [...] The post Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO) Stock: Dips After Record Q3 Output and $1.8B Cash Flow appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Q3 2025 net income: $539 million; operating cash flow near $1.8 billion. Record oil production of 462,000 barrels per day, led by Curl asset output. $330 million restructuring charge and $406 million impairment weigh on earnings. Fourth-quarter dividend declared at $0.72 per share. Stock closed at C$124.05, down 2.96% on October 31, 2025. Imperial [...] The post Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO) Stock: Dips After Record Q3 Output and $1.8B Cash Flow appeared first on CoinCentral.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO) Stock: Dips After Record Q3 Output and $1.8B Cash Flow

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 04:25
IMO Invest
IMO$1.767+4.61%
FLOW
FLOW$0.283+0.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000033-5.71%
NEAR
NEAR$2.854-3.05%
Chainbase
C$0.10656+3.82%

TLDR

  • Q3 2025 net income: $539 million; operating cash flow near $1.8 billion.
  • Record oil production of 462,000 barrels per day, led by Curl asset output.
  • $330 million restructuring charge and $406 million impairment weigh on earnings.
  • Fourth-quarter dividend declared at $0.72 per share.
  • Stock closed at C$124.05, down 2.96% on October 31, 2025.

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO.TO) shares closed at C$124.05, down 2.96% on October 31, 2025, following the release of its third-quarter earnings report.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Despite record production and strong operational cash flow, restructuring and impairment charges weighed on the quarter’s profitability.

Strong Operational and Financial Performance

Imperial Oil reported net income of $539 million, with nearly $1.8 billion in cash flow from operations and $1.9 billion in cash on hand at quarter-end. Excluding one-time items, earnings stood at $194 million, reflecting lower upstream realizations.

The company continued to demonstrate operational strength, with upstream earnings of $728 million, downstream earnings of $444 million, and chemical earnings of $21 million, all showing stability or improvement from the prior quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $505 million, reflecting ongoing investment in high-return assets.

Record Oil Production Across Key Assets

Imperial Oil achieved record upstream production of 462,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, the highest in recent years. The standout performer was the Curl asset, delivering a record 316,000 barrels per day, marking the highest quarterly output in its history.

Other assets also performed well, including Cold Lake at 150,000 barrels per day and Syncrude at 78,000 barrels per day. On the downstream side, the company maintained refinery throughput at 425,000 barrels per day, achieving 98% utilization despite planned maintenance.

Petroleum product sales reached 464,000 barrels per day, slightly lower than Q2 2025 due to reduced export volumes.

One-Time Charges Impact Profit

The quarter included a $330 million restructuring charge (or $249 million after tax) and a $406 million impairment charge related to the sale of the Calgary campus. These items negatively impacted profitability, offsetting otherwise strong operational results.

The restructuring plan, set to conclude by 2027, aims to streamline operations and boost cash flow, but it will result in workforce reductions over the next two years.

Shareholder Returns and Outlook

Imperial Oil reaffirmed its commitment to shareholder value, distributing over $1.8 billion through dividends and share buybacks during the quarter. The company declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.72 per share, continuing its consistent payout history.

Despite one-time costs, Imperial’s balance sheet remains solid, backed by strong cash generation and disciplined capital spending.

Stock and Market Performance

As of October 31, 2025, Imperial Oil outperformed the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index with a year-to-date return of 44.24%, compared to 22.91% for the benchmark. Over five years, the stock delivered an impressive 700.49% return, underscoring its long-term resilience in Canada’s energy sector.

The post Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO) Stock: Dips After Record Q3 Output and $1.8B Cash Flow appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,338.30
$105,338.30$105,338.30

+1.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,547.23
$3,547.23$3,547.23

+0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5227
$2.5227$2.5227

+8.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.50
$166.50$166.50

+2.44%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17948
$0.17948$0.17948

+0.78%