“In Many Ways Cardano is a Spiritual Successor to Bitcoin” ⋆ ZyCrypto

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has recently described the blockchain as a “spiritual successor to Bitcoin,” emphasizing the deep architectural similarities between the two networks.

Speaking in an interview with Bitcoin.com News at Token 2049, Hoskinson explained that Cardano’s extended UTXO (unspent transaction output) model was a natural evolution of Bitcoin’s original UTXO design, both operating under similar accounting principles and wallet structures.

The Input Output Global (IOHK) CEO suggested that this technical kinship makes Cardano and Bitcoin “natural partners” in the broader blockchain ecosystem.

Hoskinson noted that while Bitcoin has turned to layer-2 solutions, such as the Lightning Network, to boost scalability, these systems often trade decentralization for performance.

According to him, such trade-offs can undermine Bitcoin’s original ethos, as multi-signature or centralized elements tend to dominate these layer-2 frameworks.

In contrast, Hoskinson believes Cardano’s extended UTXO model preserves the decentralized spirit of Bitcoin while enhancing scalability and programmability. He described this design as a more balanced and forward-thinking approach, one that avoids the compromises often seen in other networks’ scaling solutions.

From there, the conversation shifted toward the crypto industry. Hoskinson reflected on how the sector continues to grow amid growing political attention and regulatory uncertainty.

He discussed his ongoing dialogue with U.S. lawmakers, including Senator Tim Scott and members of the Senate Banking Committee, regarding the development of long-term policies for digital assets.

Hoskinson also highlighted the industry’s collaborative efforts behind key legislative proposals such as the Genius Act and the Clarity Act.

These initiatives, he explained, aim to define how digital assets are categorized and overseen, offering clearer rules for both innovators and regulators. Once passed, responsibility for setting these rules will move to the executive branch, where the SEC and CFTC will take the lead in distinguishing between securities and commodities.