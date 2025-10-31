India: how the blockchain of Polygon is being used to record lands

Amravati, a city in India, is using the blockchain to record land titles, property and tax data on-chain in partnership with Polygon, part of India’s wider state pilots to improve transparency and deter land fraud.
The city has agreed to digitize municipal records — including land titles, property deeds and tax rolls — and anchor verification hashes on-chain while keeping authoritative files in state registries.
The model uses cryptographic pointers to prove provenance without publishing full documents publicly.
Officials say the scope covers historical deed metadata, current registration entries and property-tax ledgers that feed citizen services. Local revenue departments will retain legal custody, with on-chain proofs available for independent verification.
Polygon will supply layer-2 infrastructure and tooling to lower per‑transaction cost and increase throughput for on-chain anchors. The partnership focuses on integration and tooling rather than transferring custody of records to a third party.
The Amravati project uses on‑chain proofs to strengthen verification of land records while preserving state control of primary documents; its success will hinge on technical integration and governance clarity.
The initiative is intended to integrate with the state’s existing digital land portal, Mahabhulekh, so citizen-facing queries can return cryptographic verification alongside registry data. That hybrid approach aims to reduce tampering and speed title checks without redesigning legal workflows.
Access will remain through Mahabhulekh; extra verification steps will appear when records are disputed or audited. Note: the municipal release did not publish a final rollout timetable, and pilot testing is reported to start soon.
The project aligns with national efforts to standardise distributed-ledger use. India’s National Blockchain Framework has been framed to support large-scale authentication: the government press release describes capacity for roughly 340 million records across state and national databases Government of India press release.
Early adopters such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana provided technical lessons—showing that process redesign and clear SLAs matter as much as the ledger itself. If Amravati’s pilot scales, municipal record-keeping may see faster verification and fewer fraud vectors, provided auditability and access controls are enforced.
Officials and technical advisers note that choosing a layer‑2 network can reduce costs but requires long‑term operational plans; Polygon describes itself as “a protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum‑compatible blockchain networks”.