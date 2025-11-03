Inside A Day Fueled By Faith And Hustle

From Jersey to the NBA, Scoop B built a media empire on faith, grit and authenticity—proving that hustle and purpose can change the game forever.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has long been known in NBA circles as more than a journalist — he’s a storyteller with reach, a connector with credibility and a cultural bridge between the locker room and the living room.

Over the past decade, Scoop has transformed his name into a media brand that stands for authenticity, consistency and community. His rise wasn’t overnight — it was the product of years of faith, focused grind and an unrelenting commitment to purpose.

I spent a full day with NBA Insider Scoop B, tracing his journey from New Jersey to Harlem and revisiting the sacred spaces that shaped one of sports media’s most trusted voices

Watch FULL Interview Here

Video Shot & Edited by: Kas Arkbar @realkasarkbar

Morning: The Return to Liberty Science Center

Our day started in Jersey City inside the glass atrium of Liberty Science Center — a place most associated with field trips, but for Scoop, it’s where his journey began.

“This building was my launchpad,” Scoop tells me as we walk through the echoing halls. “I was twelve years old hosting Net Slamm’n Planet, interviewing NBA players while my friends were still figuring out middle school. I didn’t know it then, but God was setting the tone for my entire life.”

12 year Scoop B as a reporter for the New Jersey Nets Swank PR

In 1997, the New Jersey Nets were rebranding under John Calipari and looking for ways to reach younger fans. Scoop — then a kid radio personality with big dreams — got the call. Every week, he’d head to the Meadowlands to interview players, later returning here to host the Saturday morning show.

12 year Scoop B as a reporter for the New Jersey Nets Swank PR

“I wasn’t supposed to be here,” Scoop says, smiling. “But I showed up anyway. And that’s half the battle in this business — showing up before you’re invited.”

Faith as the Foundation

A short drive later, we pull into Cathedral International — the church where Scoop’s voice, both literally and spiritually, first took shape.

“This place taught me how to speak before I ever touched a microphone,” Scoop expresses. “My mom started bringing me here when I was four. I’d sing in the choir and give speeches at MLK Day services. I didn’t realize it then, but it was preparing me for everything I do now.”

Scoop B speaking at Cathedral Church Swank PR

Faith has never been a backdrop for Scoop — it’s been the through line. “Faith isn’t waiting for proof,” he tells me. “It’s moving like you already have the promise. Everybody wants the platform, but nobody wants the process. The process is where God builds you — the platform is just where He reveals you.”

Scoop B’s Formative Years: Lessons from Don Bosco Prep

In Ramsey, New Jersey, the halls of Don Bosco Prep marked the next chapter of Scoop’s evolution. Known for its powerhouse athletic program and academic rigor, Don Bosco gave him both structure and community.

“I transferred to Don Bosco during my sophomore year,” Scoop recalls. “It was one of the best decisions I ever made. The balance between sports, academics and faith taught me discipline — and more than that, it taught me how to lead.”

Scoop B hosting his show Net Slamm’n Planet at 12 years old Swank PR

As sports editor of the school newspaper, Scoop began refining the voice that would later reach millions. “Relationships became my currency,” Scoop notes. “I made friends with everyone — the janitor, the coach, the principal. You never know who might open a door for you later.”

When he returned years later to cover top prospect Dylan Harper — a fellow Don Bosco alum headed to the NBA — the moment was emotional. “Walking through those halls again felt full-circle,” Scoop adds. “The same curiosity I had as a student is the same curiosity that drives me today.”

Scoop laughs, remembering the cafeteria energy. “Back then, we were banging on tables to Grindin’ by Clipse. Now I’m still grinding — just in a different manner.”

When Setback Meets Setup

Scoop B hosting his former show on Bally Sports Swank PR

Over his career, Scoop has worked with leading media outlets such as ESPN, CBS, Bally Sports and The Source Magazine.

But, every great story includes a plot twist, and for Scoop, that came in 2023. After two and a half years at a major television network, he found himself part of a massive layoff — a blow that could’ve stalled his momentum, but instead reignited it.

“When I got that call, I was sitting in L.A.,” Scoop recalls. “I went straight to the beach. I wasn’t panicked — I was peaceful. Because I already knew God wasn’t closing a door, He was redirecting me.”

Scoop B chatting with Jaylen Brown courtside Swank PR

He poured that same energy into Scoop B Radio, the media platform he had quietly been nurturing since 2015. “That’s when it clicked — I wasn’t starting over. I was starting from experience,” Scoop shares.

That perspective turned a setback into strategy. “Sometimes God will let something fall apart just to show He can rebuild it better through you,” Scoop explains.

The Basement Blueprint

Before the media tours and marquee interviews, came the grind — the kind that starts below ground. After grad school, Scoop lived in his grandmother’s basement, freelancing for over a dozen outlets at once.

“I didn’t have much,” he says. “No stove, no oven — just a George Foreman grill, a crockpot, and a dream.”

R to L: Scoop B, Scoops Mother and NBA commisioner Adam Silver Swank PR

His grandmother, a tough but loving matriarch, kept him accountable. “Rent was due on time, period,” Scoop reminisces, laughing. “She’d tell me, ‘I know you’re gonna make it, but I’m not gonna let you get soft before you do.”

That basement became his incubator for discipline and vision. “I built my career on microwaved meals and million-dollar faith,” he says. “When you start from the basement, you learn how to build your own stairs.”

That same faith of a mustard seed, paid off in a big way.

Harlem Hustle, Global Reach

By afternoon, we’re headed to Harlem — the neighborhood that shaped Scoop’s cultural compass. His late uncle, Billy Rolls, once ran the Citywide Basketball League, the same league that helped launch legends like Stephon Marbury and Rod Strickland.

“Being around my uncle taught me that basketball wasn’t just a game— it was a language,” Scoop explains. “He built community through the game. That stuck with me.”

Scoops late uncle taught him that you can change lives through connection. That’s the same philosophy he used to excel his journalism career.

His family’s men’s shoe store, Athlete’s Foot, on 125th Street also played a pivotal role. A Harlem staple once frequented by icons like Malcolm X and Paul Mooney, the shop taught Scoop early lessons in ownership, discipline, and entrepreneurship.

“That store was my first classroom on ownership,” Scoop notes. “My family built businesses in Harlem; I just built mine in headlines.”

Those lessons became the DNA of Scoop B Radio. “What I learned behind that cash register is what I apply behind the mic — consistency, community, and care.”

The Rise of Scoop B Radio

What started as a podcast recorded with sneakers stacked around a microphone has grown into a global media platform. Scoop B Radio now hosts in-depth interviews with NBA legends, rising stars and cultural innovators.

Scoop has interviewed cultural and sports powerhouses such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Mark Cuban, DJ Khaled and many others.

His coverage of the WNBA reflects that same ethos. “I’ve been following the women’s game since the league launched in ’97,” Scoop tells. “I didn’t just jump in when it became trendy. I’ve always believed those stories deserved the same respect.”

Scoop B during a taping of his show Scoop B Radio Swank PR

Across every space — from courtside to community — Scoop carries the same mantra: “Be kind, be curious, be consistent. It costs nothing, but it builds everything.”

His reporting style blends respect and relatability. “I don’t just show up with a mic — I show up with humanity,” Scoop shares. “That’s the difference between covering the game and understanding the people who play it.”

Faith in Full Circle

As the day winds down, Scoop reflects on how every closed door, every pivot and every prayer brought him back to purpose.

Scoop B courtside at an NBA game seated next to Rihanna Swank PR

“When I got laid off, I went to the beach and made peace with the unknown,” Scoop expresses. “Two years later, I was back on that same beach for work. Same spot, same ocean — but this time, I was walking in purpose. That’s what faith does. It brings you full circle.”

He pauses for a moment. “God doesn’t waste pain — He repurposes it,” Scoop says quietly. “Everything I’ve been given, every opportunity — it’s not about me. It’s about showing someone else what’s possible.”

Scoop B Redefining the Win

Scoop B courtside reporting on the NBA Swank PR

Winning isn’t about views or access — for Scoop B it’s about alignment. When asked what success looks like now, Scoop doesn’t hesitate.

“Freedom,” Scoop expresses. “Freedom to live life on my terms. To tell the stories I believe in. To wake up knowing I’m doing something that matters.”

He smiles, the kind of smile that comes from gratitude and grind. “Fame fades. Purpose multiplies,” Scoop B states. “If you wake up walking in your calling, you’ve already won.”