The post Internet Computer (ICP) Surges 35% as Index Declines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3478.84, down 4.0% (-145.03) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: ICP (+35.0%) and POL (-1.6%) Laggards: SUI (-8.6%) and CRO (-7.9%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/11/03/coindesk-20-performance-update-internet-computer-icp-surges-35-as-index-declines

Internet Computer (ICP) Surges 35% as Index Declines

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 09:17
CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3478.84, down 4.0% (-145.03) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

One of 20 assets is trading higher.

Leaders: ICP (+35.0%) and POL (-1.6%)

Laggards: SUI (-8.6%) and CRO (-7.9%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/11/03/coindesk-20-performance-update-internet-computer-icp-surges-35-as-index-declines

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
