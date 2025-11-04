CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 3478.84, down 4.0% (-145.03) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
One of 20 assets is trading higher.
Leaders: ICP (+35.0%) and POL (-1.6%)
Laggards: SUI (-8.6%) and CRO (-7.9%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/11/03/coindesk-20-performance-update-internet-computer-icp-surges-35-as-index-declines