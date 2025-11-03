The post Japanese Yen holds negative ground near 154.00 on Powell’s cautious remarks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD/JPY pair trades with mild gains near 154.05 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the US Dollar (USD) as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) disappointed traders hoping for a more hawkish stance on future rate hikes. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is due later on Monday. The BoJ held its interest rate steady at 0.5% at its October meeting last week. It’s the sixth consecutive meeting that the Japanese central bank has maintained the same level since a rate hike in January. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank wants to gather more information on how the initial momentum of the 2026 shunto will be before deciding to raise the policy rate. Ueda avoided discussing the specific timing of a possible rate hike, however, saying the BoJ has “no prejudgment about whether and when to raise the policy rate.” His less hawkish tone on future rate hikes weighs on the JPY and creates a tailwind for the pair. On the USD’s front, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) dampens expectations for a December rate cut, which provides some support to the Greenback. The Fed lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate for the second time this year to a range of 3.75%-4.0%. Nonetheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly a 63% chance of a cut in December, down from 93% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The US government shutdown has now entered its sixth week with no easy endgame in sight amid a deadlock in Congress on the Republican-backed funding bill. A prolonged federal shutdown could fuel economic concerns and… The post Japanese Yen holds negative ground near 154.00 on Powell’s cautious remarks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD/JPY pair trades with mild gains near 154.05 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the US Dollar (USD) as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) disappointed traders hoping for a more hawkish stance on future rate hikes. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is due later on Monday. The BoJ held its interest rate steady at 0.5% at its October meeting last week. It’s the sixth consecutive meeting that the Japanese central bank has maintained the same level since a rate hike in January. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank wants to gather more information on how the initial momentum of the 2026 shunto will be before deciding to raise the policy rate. Ueda avoided discussing the specific timing of a possible rate hike, however, saying the BoJ has “no prejudgment about whether and when to raise the policy rate.” His less hawkish tone on future rate hikes weighs on the JPY and creates a tailwind for the pair. On the USD’s front, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) dampens expectations for a December rate cut, which provides some support to the Greenback. The Fed lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate for the second time this year to a range of 3.75%-4.0%. Nonetheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly a 63% chance of a cut in December, down from 93% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The US government shutdown has now entered its sixth week with no easy endgame in sight amid a deadlock in Congress on the Republican-backed funding bill. A prolonged federal shutdown could fuel economic concerns and…