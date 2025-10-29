JimmyBossCollective (JBC) Announces Its Listing: 46 Days Left

Key Points According to the official site, there are only 46 days left for JimmyBossCollective (JBC)’s listing.

According to the official site, there are 46 days left for JimmyBossCollective (JBC)’s listing. The project has gathered attention in the crypto world with its airdrop launch and upcoming listing. The proponents claim that the project stands for “sustainability, transparency, and purpose”.

Nevertheless, many within the community are skeptical of the project because of the lack of transparency regarding the utility of the token, the technology supporting and the team behind the project.

What is JimmyBossCollective (JBC)?

JimmyBossCollective (JBC) is a crypto project that claims to focus on real utility, lasting value, and community engagement in Web3.

According to the document published by the project, the contract Address is 0xa9CC0D38E57dBEC771D7EaCd133d509E40cb6473, 18 decimal. The native token of the project is built on BNB. According to the latest X post shared by the proponents, the endeavor has passed 127,000 users and 95,000 holders.

Tokenomics of the JBC Project

The total token supply amounts to 1000000000. 50% tokens are allocated to the community and an airdrop. The overall token allocation is as follows.

Community and Airdrop: 50%

Core team: 15%

Treasury and Ecosystem: 10%

Marketing and Partnerships: 10%

CEX and DEX listing: 10%

Reserve and Emergency: 5%

JimmyBossCollective (JBC): Road Map

The project stipulates a roadmap consisting of 4 phases. The major events in the initial phase include the Development of core systems such as Telegram Bot, smart contracts, and brand and community building.

The second phase involves the introduction of the airdrop and referral systems, the public beta testing of JBC Bot, token distribution, and ecosystem modifications based on community feedback. The 3rd phase is mainly focused on activation of staking and burn mechanisms, while the fourth phase focuses on expansion of the project. Currently, the airdrop of the project is live. As per the proponents, there will presale as well.

JBC Airdrop: How to Join?

The participants can join the JBC airdrop via their Telegram bot. The link to their Telegram community is given on the official site. After joining, the participants are required to follow the instructions provided through our Telegram Bot.

Tokens are rewarded for completing simple tasks as per the instructions. Additionally, there is also a referral program by which the participants can earn rewards by inviting others to participate.

The Bottom Line: Is JimmyBossCollective (JBC) worth Investing?

Given the fact that the project has not completely revealed its token’s utility or proven technology, and the lack of transparency suggests that it’s a highly risky investment. The technological aspect and utility are described in vague terms without actually pointing out what makes the project unique. The core team of the project is led by a person who goes by the name JimmyBoss and other anonymous individuals.

The project lacks transparency and solid documents. There is no mention of any public audits of the project or KYC verification of the team. Besides, the projects seem to be pushing FOMO tactics to attract the participants.

Crypto enthusiasts are advised to go through the official website, any documentation available, and the social media handles of the project before making any investment decision. Thorough research and advice from industry professionals are always recommended.

