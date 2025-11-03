Join Ripple, IBM, Standard Bank, Absa Bank, FirstRand and Others at the Crypto Fest 2025 in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa – Get ready for Crypto Fest 2025, Africa’s premier blockchain and digital assets event, set against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town’s iconic Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. Now in its 7th edition, this highly anticipated gathering will convene a vibrant global audience to explore the cutting-edge synergy of technology, culture, and innovation.

This year’s theme focuses on the institutional adoption of digital assets, stablecoins, blockchain technology, and the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape in South Africa and across the continent.

Key Highlights Include:

Reshaping Wealth Management: Exploring how intergenerational wealth transfer, shifts in private and public markets, and rising demand for alternatives are transforming value creation.

Stablecoins and Digital Assets in Finance: Insights into seamless integration within regulated banking and payments to drive efficiency across the financial value chain.

Banks’ Digital Asset Strategies: Featuring thought leaders from South Africa’s largest banks — Absa, FirstRand, Nedbank, Standard Bank — and Ripple.

Institutional Crypto Adoption: Addressing challenges and opportunities for hedge funds, asset managers, and pension funds navigating South Africa’s crypto landscape.

Regulatory Clarity: A deep dive into FSCA’s CARGF framework, Declaration 3 updates, CASP licensing milestones, and the cross-border effects of OECD’s CARF and enhanced reporting regimes.

Strategic Reserves with Bitcoin and Ethereum: Examining how nation-states and corporate treasuries are adopting BTC and ETH as inflation-resistant, sovereign-grade assets amid fiat volatility.

Crypto Taxation in South Africa: Demystifying SARS guidelines, compliance tactics, and tax-efficient structures for individuals and institutions.

By mid-2025, institutional digital asset assets under management (AUM) surpassed $235 billion, up from $90 billion in 2022, fueled by clearer regulations, technological advances, and their role as inflation hedges, especially in emerging economies. Institutions now control 65% of global crypto investments, mainly in the U.S. and Europe, while booming grassroots adoption in the Asia-Pacific region — led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam — generated $2.36 trillion in on-chain activity last year, a 69% increase year-over-year.

Globally, crypto users reached 560 million, representing 6.8% of the world’s population, driven by Bitcoin ETFs attracting $15 billion inflows in H1 2025 and real-world asset tokenization unlocking trillions in previously illiquid assets. Traditional financial giants like JPMorgan are now facilitating Bitcoin purchases and crypto-backed loans.

In Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa, adoption surged 63% and 52% respectively, providing effective hedges against currency devaluation in countries such as Argentina and Nigeria.

A landmark partnership announced in October 2025 between Ripple and Absa Bank—the largest bank in Africa by assets ($119.5 billion)—marks the launch of institutional-grade crypto custody infrastructure. This collaboration enables secure storage of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets, reflecting banks’ strategic pivot to blockchain amid soaring regional demand.

Bridging traditional finance and on-chain ecosystems, stablecoins reached a $251 billion market cap by June 2025, accounting for 7.59% of total crypto market capitalization. USD-pegged stablecoins dominate at 99%, led by Tether (USDT, $156 billion) and USD Coin (USDC, $60 billion), as issuers accumulate U.S. Treasuries to reinforce dollar stability.

Eighty-four percent of investors use stablecoins for yield (73%), foreign exchange settlement (69%), and operational efficiency (71%). Fintech leaders such as Visa and Mastercard are embedding stablecoins into payments and DeFi, while in Africa, they facilitate 45% of peer-to-peer trades, particularly in Nigeria.

Regulatory momentum is accelerating, with 93% of Financial Stability Board (FSB) members updating crypto frameworks in 2025 and 88% prioritizing stablecoins. The EU’s MiCAR regime issued 53 licenses under unified regulations; the U.S. GENIUS Act mandated full reserves backing; jurisdictions like Hong Kong and the UAE introduced licensing regimes; and 99 countries implemented FATF’s Travel Rule, though compliance costs have increased for mid-sized firms.

These developments are spurring innovation in tokenization and AI-driven compliance, while managing risks in the rapidly evolving ecosystem. Industry titans, from PayPal and Stripe to BlackRock—which manages over $100 billion in Bitcoin ETF AUM—are rolling out robust stablecoin strategies.

USD stablecoins now represent 99% of the $251 billion stablecoin market, about 1% of U.S. money supply, serving as a vital bridge for global transactions, decentralized finance (DeFi), and real-world asset tokenization.

At Crypto Fest 2025, Africa will be positioned at the forefront of the on-chain revolution, driving transformative insights amid a dynamic global landscape.

Join industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries as the continent accelerates its digital future in one of the world’s most breathtaking and culturally vibrant locations.

Tickets

A variety of tickets are now available from the event website here.

For more information about Bitcoin Events and other events, visit the website here.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nazley Swartz

Email: [email protected]

About Bitcoin Events

Over the span of a decade, Bitcoin Events has proudly stood as Africa’s pioneering events company dedicated solely to the realms of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 technologies. Welcoming over 18,500 attendees from 165 countries, we’ve fostered connections with esteemed individuals and reputable companies leading the charge in the blockchain space.

With our far-reaching influence, Bitcoin Events remains committed to empowering Africa through our world-class events, driving forward the region’s blockchain ecosystem.

