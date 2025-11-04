BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Kimberly-Clark will acquire Kenvue for $48.7 billion in cash and stock, with Kenvue shareholders receiving $3.50 cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares per share The deal values Kenvue at $21.01 per share, representing a 46% premium over its $14.37 closing price last week The combined company will generate $32 billion in annual revenue and own [...] The post Kenvue (KVUE) Stock: Kimberly-Clark Announces $48.7 Billion Acquisition Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Kimberly-Clark will acquire Kenvue for $48.7 billion in cash and stock, with Kenvue shareholders receiving $3.50 cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares per share The deal values Kenvue at $21.01 per share, representing a 46% premium over its $14.37 closing price last week The combined company will generate $32 billion in annual revenue and own [...] The post Kenvue (KVUE) Stock: Kimberly-Clark Announces $48.7 Billion Acquisition Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Kenvue (KVUE) Stock: Kimberly-Clark Announces $48.7 Billion Acquisition Deal

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/04 17:27

TLDR

  • Kimberly-Clark will acquire Kenvue for $48.7 billion in cash and stock, with Kenvue shareholders receiving $3.50 cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares per share
  • The deal values Kenvue at $21.01 per share, representing a 46% premium over its $14.37 closing price last week
  • The combined company will generate $32 billion in annual revenue and own 10 billion-dollar brands serving nearly half the global population
  • Kimberly-Clark expects $2.1 billion in run-rate synergies from the merger, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026
  • Kenvue stock jumped over 16% on the announcement while Kimberly-Clark stock dropped 12.5%

Kenvue shares surged more than 16% Monday morning after Kimberly-Clark announced plans to acquire the Tylenol-maker in a $48.7 billion transaction. The deal brings together two major consumer goods companies to create a health and wellness powerhouse.


KVUE Stock Card
Kenvue Inc., KVUE

Under the agreement, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share they own. The total consideration values Kenvue at $21.01 per share.

This represents a 46% premium over Kenvue’s $14.37 closing price from last week. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Both companies’ boards of directors have unanimously approved the deal. Kenvue shareholders and Kimberly-Clark shareholders will need to vote on the transaction.

Upon closing, current Kimberly-Clark shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. Kenvue shareholders will own roughly 46% on a fully diluted basis.

The merged entity will boast 10 billion-dollar brands and generate approximately $32 billion in annual revenue. The combined company will touch nearly half the global population through its product portfolio.

Financial Structure and Synergies

Kimberly-Clark projects the combined company will produce approximately $7 billion in adjusted EBITDA based on current 2025 projections. The two companies earned a combined $3.4 billion in net profit over the last 12 months.

The acquisition carries a multiple of approximately 14.3 times Kenvue’s last twelve months adjusted EBITDA. Including expected synergies, that multiple drops to 8.8 times.

Kimberly-Clark has identified approximately $1.9 billion in cost synergies. The company also expects approximately $500 million in incremental profit from revenue synergies.

These gains will be partially offset by approximately $300 million in reinvestment. The total run-rate synergies are expected to reach $2.1 billion.

Cost synergies should be captured within three years of closing. Revenue synergies are expected within four years post-close.

Kimberly-Clark expects to invest $2.5 billion in cash costs to achieve these synergies. This investment will be made within the first two years after closing.

Deal Financing and Timeline

Kimberly-Clark has secured committed financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank. The company will fund the cash portion through multiple sources.

These include cash from its balance sheet and proceeds from new debt issuance. Kimberly-Clark will also use proceeds from the previously announced sale of a 51% interest in its International Family Care and Professional business.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Kimberly-Clark’s adjusted earnings per share by year two. Larry Merlo, Kenvue Chair of the Board, said the agreement delivers upfront value for shareholders.

The deal requires Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark shareholder approvals. Regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions must also be satisfied before the transaction can close in the second half of 2026.

The post Kenvue (KVUE) Stock: Kimberly-Clark Announces $48.7 Billion Acquisition Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5135+9.29%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017469+4.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0014011-0.69%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,744.67
$104,744.67$104,744.67

+0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,533.00
$3,533.00$3,533.00

+0.49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5050
$2.5050$2.5050

+8.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.60
$165.60$165.60

+1.88%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17892
$0.17892$0.17892

+0.47%