Kenvue (KVUE) Stock: Kimberly-Clark Announces $48.7 Billion Acquisition Deal

TLDR

Kimberly-Clark will acquire Kenvue for $48.7 billion in cash and stock, with Kenvue shareholders receiving $3.50 cash plus 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares per share

The deal values Kenvue at $21.01 per share, representing a 46% premium over its $14.37 closing price last week

The combined company will generate $32 billion in annual revenue and own 10 billion-dollar brands serving nearly half the global population

Kimberly-Clark expects $2.1 billion in run-rate synergies from the merger, with the transaction expected to close in the second half of 2026

Kenvue stock jumped over 16% on the announcement while Kimberly-Clark stock dropped 12.5%

Kenvue shares surged more than 16% Monday morning after Kimberly-Clark announced plans to acquire the Tylenol-maker in a $48.7 billion transaction. The deal brings together two major consumer goods companies to create a health and wellness powerhouse.





Kenvue Inc., KVUE



Under the agreement, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 in cash and 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share they own. The total consideration values Kenvue at $21.01 per share.

This represents a 46% premium over Kenvue’s $14.37 closing price from last week. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Both companies’ boards of directors have unanimously approved the deal. Kenvue shareholders and Kimberly-Clark shareholders will need to vote on the transaction.

Upon closing, current Kimberly-Clark shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. Kenvue shareholders will own roughly 46% on a fully diluted basis.

The merged entity will boast 10 billion-dollar brands and generate approximately $32 billion in annual revenue. The combined company will touch nearly half the global population through its product portfolio.

Financial Structure and Synergies

Kimberly-Clark projects the combined company will produce approximately $7 billion in adjusted EBITDA based on current 2025 projections. The two companies earned a combined $3.4 billion in net profit over the last 12 months.

The acquisition carries a multiple of approximately 14.3 times Kenvue’s last twelve months adjusted EBITDA. Including expected synergies, that multiple drops to 8.8 times.

Kimberly-Clark has identified approximately $1.9 billion in cost synergies. The company also expects approximately $500 million in incremental profit from revenue synergies.

These gains will be partially offset by approximately $300 million in reinvestment. The total run-rate synergies are expected to reach $2.1 billion.

Cost synergies should be captured within three years of closing. Revenue synergies are expected within four years post-close.

Kimberly-Clark expects to invest $2.5 billion in cash costs to achieve these synergies. This investment will be made within the first two years after closing.

Deal Financing and Timeline

Kimberly-Clark has secured committed financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank. The company will fund the cash portion through multiple sources.

These include cash from its balance sheet and proceeds from new debt issuance. Kimberly-Clark will also use proceeds from the previously announced sale of a 51% interest in its International Family Care and Professional business.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Kimberly-Clark’s adjusted earnings per share by year two. Larry Merlo, Kenvue Chair of the Board, said the agreement delivers upfront value for shareholders.

The deal requires Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark shareholder approvals. Regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions must also be satisfied before the transaction can close in the second half of 2026.

