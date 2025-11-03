BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Safaricom, has reportedly blocked access to Telegram Messenger, disrupting services for thousands of users on the day national examinations began. According to several local news sources, Safaricom’s home fiber and mobile data network users reported incidents of inaccessibility to Telegram’s app and web platform from around 10:30 AM local time on […]Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Safaricom, has reportedly blocked access to Telegram Messenger, disrupting services for thousands of users on the day national examinations began. According to several local news sources, Safaricom’s home fiber and mobile data network users reported incidents of inaccessibility to Telegram’s app and web platform from around 10:30 AM local time on […]

Kenyan Telegram users report national blackout for the second time in 2025

Oleh: Cryptopolitan
2025/11/03 21:00
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056+1.81%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003274+1.04%
RWAX
APP$0.0010498+32.53%

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Safaricom, has reportedly blocked access to Telegram Messenger, disrupting services for thousands of users on the day national examinations began.

According to several local news sources, Safaricom’s home fiber and mobile data network users reported incidents of inaccessibility to Telegram’s app and web platform from around 10:30 AM local time on Monday.

Services were restored more than three hours later, according to Cryptopolitan’s investigations.

Telegram muted in supposed exam-related crackdown

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has reportedly been seeking ways to reduce examination leaks facilitated through unmonitored digital channels, mostly on Telegram and WhatsApp.

According to Kenya’s topmost examination council’s fraud watch report released in August, 18 out of 51 active Telegram channels were flagged for allegedly circulating KCSE and Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) papers.

News outlet Nation Africa reported in late October that 123 teachers and 10 students were arrested for examination irregularities in the last 12 months.

“As we speak, the problem is no longer just with the students, it’s with those in charge,” a senior KNEC official told reporters. KNEC believes school heads and teachers are implicated in exam-related corruption at a rate that exceeds the number of students party to examination fraud.

According to the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI) Foundation’s reports, similar Telegram shutdowns ensued during the 2023 and 2024 KCSE examination periods, affecting users on Safaricom, Airtel, and the state-run Jambonet networks.

OONI’s report also mentioned that app endpoints on Jambonet were restricted through IP-level restrictions, alongside connection timeouts even outside examination hours.

Safaricom or the CA has not released any official statements to explain or confirm the latest disruptions, which have caused netizens to believe the outage is part of KCSE security operations.

“We have been shutting down Telegram every time there are national examinations, especially KCSE. There has to be better ways to control leakages on that platform than shutting off other users who have nothing to do with the exams!” complained one X user.

Second time Telegram services have been disrupted this year

This is the second time Telegram messenger has been blocked by local ISPs, following a nationwide connectivity disruption on June 25, during Kenyans’ mass protests against proposed tax hikes from the government, said to be the largest demonstrations in the nation’s history.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, network monitoring groups and digital rights organizations coined the outages as a deliberate attempt to throttle internet services on platforms Telegram and X.

In response to those incidents, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) cautioned telecom operators Safaricom, Airtel Kenya, and Telkom Kenya that a court order issued prohibits any form of internet shutdown during public demonstrations.

According to KHRC, the order came from Justice Bahati Mwamuye, who granted it after a petition was made by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and other civil society groups during the 2024 nationwide internet blackout.

The commission warned telecom service providers that any attempt to throttle, downgrade, or block Kenyans from using internet services to access social media would be considered contempt in court and would be liable to legal repercussions.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,446.65
$105,446.65$105,446.65

+1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,558.79
$3,558.79$3,558.79

+1.22%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5327
$2.5327$2.5327

+9.35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.30
$167.30$167.30

+2.93%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18051
$0.18051$0.18051

+1.36%