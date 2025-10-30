Kiyosaki Says He Holds “Millions” in Bitcoin, Predicts Asset Could Reach $200,000

- Robert Kiyosaki spoke about the growth of his own investments in bitcoin.
- He predicted the growth of the asset to $200,000 by the end of 2025.
- The expert noted that psychology plays a key role in financial success.
- Michael Saylor believes that the first cryptocurrency will reach $150,000.
American entrepreneur and author of the bestseller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki said that he owns “millions” in bitcoins.
https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki/status/1983350338951504204
The investor showed one of his friends the Coinbase crypto exchange app, noting that his portfolio looked “pathetic” a few years ago. Kiyosaki’s friend, however, focused not on the profits, but on the hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses. According to Kiyosaki, this illustrates the difference in financial thinking.
In addition, Kiyosaki suggested that by the end of 2025, the price of bitcoin will reach $200,000.
Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor said in an interview with CNBC that the value of the first cryptocurrency will reach $150,000 by the end of 2025. He cited the key drivers for bitcoin as:
- gradual approval of tokenised assets by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
- treasury Department support for stablecoins.
- a “U-turn” in regulatory policy towards digital assets.
According to the entrepreneur, the positive dynamics is also supported by the consensus among analysts who cover MicroStrategy.
Recall, earlier Kiyosaki said about the impending collapse and called Ethereum “the best asset”.
