KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Singers & More

2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna of “KPop Demon Hunters” perform on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

As the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade winds toward its centennial celebration, this year’s 99th edition is already staking a claim to pop-culture history by featuring the three singing voices behind HUNTR/X — the fictional K-pop girl group from Netflix’s history-making KPop Demon Hunters movie — in New York City’s Herald Square on Thanksgiving morning alongside a massive lineup of superstars and attractions.

Airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock across all U.S. time zones on Thursday, November 27, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the daytime broadcast will pair the on-the-ground performance from EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami with the film’s Rumi, Mira, and Zoey characters floating above the parade route — a rare moment to blend and honor animation and soundtrack success at the family-friendly presentation.

The parade’s broader lineup features a cross-section of contemporary music and live entertainment. Alongside HUNTR/X’s daytime debut, viewers will see performances from an eclectic roster that ranges from pop and R&B to Broadway and legacy acts. In alphabetical order, look out for Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza and Teyana Taylor all appearing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Broadway and theater will also be representing with performances from current productions Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time and Ragtime.

KPop Demon Hunters’ Impact in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

KPop Demon Hunters adding its presence on the parade via its HUNTR/X’s singers signals much more than a promotional cameo. The soundtrack’s breakout single “Golden” has become a bona fide pop phenomenon, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks to date and remains a mainstay on streaming playlists and social-media feeds.

Meanwhile, the singing voices behind the characters in EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami have slowly connected their animated girl group into real-life mainstream recognition, from high-profile appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the MTV Video Music Awards to Rei Ami embracing Zoey as her Halloween costume this year at Heidi Klum’s star-studded Annual Halloween Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. EJAE was also in attendance, not dressed as Rumi but as the Derpy Tiger that follows her character in the flick.

EJAE and Rae Ami attend the 2025 Heidi Klum Hallowe’en Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) WireImage

Fictional characters generating real chart outcomes have offered a major spotlight and opportunity for EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who will now appear on one of America’s most-watched live broadcasts and a favorite televised tradition.

What Else Will You See at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Dance and pageant staples will also return in force at the parade.

The Radio City Rockettes perform in celebration of the annual showcase’s centennial build-up, joined by EVIDENCE Dance Company, Native Pride Productions, Circus Vazquez, and A Chorus Line: The Next Generation under creative director Baayork Lee. More than 1,200 dancers and cheerleaders with Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer will march, while an expansive roster of marching bands includes Banda de Musica La Primavera from Panama, the New York Police Department Marching Band and the Macy’s Great American Marching Band.

This year’s parade will showcase 32 character balloons and 27 floats — as well as three “ballonicles” that blend the best of both.

Attendees and viewers can look out for balloon debuts including Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Shrek’s Onion Carriage, and Mario, plus the KPop Demon Hunters characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie. New floats include The Land of Ice & Wonder (from Holland America), Brick-tastic Winter Mountain (LEGO), Master Chocolatier Ballroom (Lindt), Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things (Netflix), Friends-giving in POPCITY (Pop Mart), and The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator (Serta).

Legacy balloons from the Macy’s archives including Rainbow and Greybow Trouts, Happy Hippo Triple Stack, Wigglefoot, and Freida the Dachshund will also return, while collaborations such as Goldfish crackers and the Elf on the Shelf Santaverse float will deliver branded spectacle.

Philanthropic ties and the spirit of giving will be on display too. Big Brothers Big Sisters matches will ride atop the Tom Turkey float in support of Macy’s “Mission Every One” initiative. The mission has raised over $13 million since its 2022 launch.

What Time Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade featuring KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X singers and many more airs live on NBC and streaming on Peacock across all U.S. time zones on Thursday, November 27, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The parade is hosted by The Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

The parade will re-air at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on a Spanish stream via Telemundo. A primetime behind-the-scenes special, Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airs at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 26 on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock.