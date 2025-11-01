BursaDEX+
"Golden," from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, ties a major Billboard record as it spends 13 weeks at No. 1 globally, matching smashes from Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) EJAE, REI AMI and Audrey Nuna of HUNTR/X from 'KPop Demon Hunters' speak onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift took over seemingly every major music chart in the world. How could she not, with a brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and its lead single, "The Fate of Ophelia," easily standing as two of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Swift was always destined to conquer dozens of rosters, but how long she'll stay on top depends largely on how popular both titles would prove to be over time. As The Life of a Showgirl continues to lead several rankings, "The Fate of Ophelia" has already stepped off the throne on both of Billboard's global lists — on the Billboard Global 200, which ranks the most consumed tracks worldwide, and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which operates in the same manner except sales and streams from the United States are excluded from its methodology. As "The Fate of Ophelia" dips to the runner-up position, "Golden," the biggest hit from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, regains control over the two tallies. In doing so, the smash ties for a special place in the record books and once again asserts itself as not just one of the most popular cuts of 2025, but of the last half-decade. "Golden" Hits a Lucky 13 Weeks at No. 1 "Golden" has now spent a lucky 13 weeks at No.…

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Matches A Record Set By Both Miley Cyrus And Harry Styles

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 21:50
“Golden,” from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, ties a major Billboard record as it spends 13 weeks at No. 1 globally, matching smashes from Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) EJAE, REI AMI and Audrey Nuna of HUNTR/X from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ speak onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift took over seemingly every major music chart in the world. How could she not, with a brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and its lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” easily standing as two of the most anticipated releases of 2025. Swift was always destined to conquer dozens of rosters, but how long she’ll stay on top depends largely on how popular both titles would prove to be over time.

As The Life of a Showgirl continues to lead several rankings, “The Fate of Ophelia” has already stepped off the throne on both of Billboard’s global lists — on the Billboard Global 200, which ranks the most consumed tracks worldwide, and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which operates in the same manner except sales and streams from the United States are excluded from its methodology. As “The Fate of Ophelia” dips to the runner-up position, “Golden,” the biggest hit from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, regains control over the two tallies. In doing so, the smash ties for a special place in the record books and once again asserts itself as not just one of the most popular cuts of 2025, but of the last half-decade.

“Golden” Hits a Lucky 13 Weeks at No. 1

“Golden” has now spent a lucky 13 weeks at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. That’s a historic run, and one of the most impressive ever on the tallies, though the specific record the single sets differs slightly from one roster to the next.

KPop Demon Hunters Ties Miley Cyrus

With 13 frames atop the Billboard Global 200, “Golden” — credited to both the fictional girl group Huntr/x and singers Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami — matches the fourth-longest reign of all time. “Golden” is tied with “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, which it could pass in just a few days.

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Harry Styles Beat “Golden”

Three songs currently sit ahead of Cyrus and “Golden” in terms of most time spent at No. 1 on the worldwide roster. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has collected 19 stays at No. 1 throughout multiple years, as it returns to the top of the Billboard Global 200 each holiday season. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars sit one period behind Carey, as “Die with a Smile” led for 18 frames, while “As It Was” by Harry Styles commanded the tally for 15 weeks — a record that stood as the longest run in the top spot for several years.

Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Variety via Getty Images

“Golden” Matches Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus at the Same Time

Over on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, “Golden” is also tied for fourth place, but on that roster, it now sits alongside both “Flowers” and “As It Was,” as all three have ruled for 13 weeks.

On that ranking, a different winner holds the crown. “Apt.” from Blackpink’s Rosé and Mars dominated for 19 frames. Mars impressively claims the two longest-running No. 1s, as “Die with a Smile” led for 17 turns. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ranks in third place with 14 weeks at No. 1, though that sum could improve again at the end of 2025 and into early 2026.

Will KPop Demon Hunters Replace Taylor Swift at No. 1?

“Golden” is rising again on multiple I charts now that several tracks from The Life of a Showgirl are on the downswing – though “The Fate of Ophelia” is still largely in charge. As Swift’s hit begins to decline in popularity, “Golden” climbs back to No. 2 on both the Hot 100 and Streaming Songs charts, while holding steady in that same position on the Digital Song Sales list.

The track also reaches new peak positions on two of Billboard’s three pop radio rosters, and it seems likely that the KPop Demon Hunters blockbuster will soon reclaim the Hot 100’s top spot — perhaps next frame — replacing Swift at No. 1

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/11/01/kpop-demon-hunters-matches-a-record-set-by-both-miley-cyrus-and-harry-styles/

