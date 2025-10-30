Laura Villars Challenges FIA In Court Over Presidential Election Rules

Laura Villars Getty Images

Swiss racing driver and FIA Presidential hopeful Laura Villars has launched legal action against motorsport’s governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) over the Presidential election process and eligibility rules. Villars announced her candidacy in September but the vote, which is scheduled for 12th of December, currently lists only incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem as eligible to run.

The Core Issue

The lawsuit transpired from the FIA’s rules requiring presidential candidates to assemble a team of seven vice-presidents, one from each of the federation’s six global regions. A vice-presidential candidate cannot appear on more than one presidential candidate’s list.

This year, the South American slot for the position is held solely by Fabiana Ecclestone, the wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, and is part of Ben Sulayem’s list. Therefore, rival candidates who had expressed interest like Villars, Virginie Philippot and Tim Mayer cannot complete their ticket to even get on the ballot.

Villars Files Lawsuit Against FIA

Legal challenges against the FIA are uncommon, often politically sensitive considering the organization’s complex structure and influence. Villars filed a référé procedure in Paris, which allows for an expedited court ruling. The first hearing is set for 10th November, and she is requesting for the suspension of the December election until a ruling is made.

Her claim argues that the election process goes against the FIA’s own statutes which commit the federation to “the highest standards of governance, transparency, and democracy,” as well as French law, since the FIA is headquartered in Paris.

“This step is neither hostile nor political. It is a responsible and constructive initiative to safeguard transparency, ethics and pluralism within global motorsport governance,” she said. She is expected to attend the mediation hearing herself “in a spirit of openness and good faith”.

“I have twice tried to open a constructive dialogue with the FIA on essential matters such as internal democracy and the transparency of electoral rules. The responses received were not up to the challenge,” she added.

“As I have stated publicly, I am not acting against the FIA. I am acting to protect it. Democracy is not a threat to the FIA; it is its strength.”

The FIA stated that the nature of the ongoing procedure prevents it from commenting on the lawsuit.

Governance Under Scrutiny

The case brings to light the broader, ongoing tensions around governance and accountability from within the FIA. In March of this year, British motorsport governing body chairman David Richards, threatened to take legal action against the governing body unless it addresses what he called an “erosion of accountability” under Ben Sulayem’s leadership.

Richards, who was barred from attending a World Motor Sport Council meeting after refusing to sign a new non-disclosure agreement, said the FIA had failed to deliver on its promises of transparency and good governance. He criticized recent structural changes that weakened the Audit and Ethics Committee and described the NDA as a “gagging order” on member representatives.

Meanwhile, drivers and other members of the motorsport community have publicly called for greater transparency, showing that the tensions extend beyond administrative disputes. Formula 1 drivers have voiced frustration over issues ranging from penalties for swearing on team radios to restrictions on public criticism of the FIA.

In an open letter released in November, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) urged the FIA to treat drivers “as professionals and adults,” stressing the need for transparency on how penalties are applied. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, however, has maintained that such measures are not about censorship but about preserving professionalism and respect within the sport.

Max Verstappen talks with Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mayer Echoes Concerns

Tim Mayer also voiced similar concerns. The American motorsports executive withdrew from the election earlier this month.

“Quite simply, there is no choice. There will be no vote between ideas, no contest of visions, no test of leadership. There will be only one candidate and that’s not democracy — that’s the illusion of democracy,” said Mayer.

An FIA spokesperson responded, “The FIA presidential election is a structured and democratic process, to ensure fairness and integrity at every stage.”

Mayer also revealed that he has submitted ethics complaints in relation to the election. “To date we have not even received an acknowledgement from the FIA,” he said.

Despite being unable to advance in the present election process, Mayer still plans to continue campaigning for integrity, openness, and reform inside the Federation, through his FIA Forward campaign.

What Happens Next

If the court rules in Villars’ favor, the December election could be postponed until the dispute is resolved. Should that process extend beyond the scheduled date, Ben Sulayem would likely remain in office under a caretaker mandate, limiting his ability to make major decisions or implement new policies.

In that scenario, the court could also appoint an external caretaker to ensure neutral governance until a fair election can take place.

There have been two legal challenges to FIA in the past regarding election processes: Brit David Ward in 2013 and former rally driver Ari Vatanen in 2009, both of whom ultimately lost their election bids. But as the November hearing approaches, Villar’s case has put the FIA’s commitment to transparency under a microscope and the FIA’s response could set a precedent for elections to come.