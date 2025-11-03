Lisa Beats BTS And Rosé And Resets An All-Time Chart Record

Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink, performs during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bangkok on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP) (Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Lisa, one of the four singers that make up the South Korean girl group Blackpink, spent more than half a year building anticipation for her debut solo album Alter Ego. The full-length didn’t arrive until February 2025, but lead single “Rockstar” took over the planet the June prior. For months, Lisa released single after single, each accompanied by high-budget music videos and, in some cases, duet partners that helped her reach the charts and make history.

Lisa has largely slowed promotion for Alter Ego, and the album no longer appears on any lists in the United States… though one single remains on the Billboard charts. “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me),” a sweet, poppy tune that makes clever use of the hook from ’90s staple “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer, earns new spaces in the chart annals as it both climbs and extends its run as one of the most successful titles by any K-pop act on one of the American radio rankings.

Just when it looked like Lisa’s promotional period had come to a close, she reaches higher than ever before.

“Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” Becomes Lisa’s Highest-Ranking Radio Hit

“Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” can currently be found on one Billboard tally, the Adult Contemporary list, one of three pop-focused radio rosters published by the chart company. This frame, Lisa’s song improves just one space, from No. 16 to No. 15. That position now stands as its new best showing – and an all-time peak.

Lisa Beats BTS and Rosé

Lisa now claims the record for the highest-charting hit ever by any K-pop act on the Adult Contemporary roster. Last frame, when “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” sat at No. 16, the tune was tied with four others for that same honor. Both “Dynamite” and “My Universe” by BTS – the latter a collaboration with Coldplay – “Apt.” by fellow Blackpink star Rosé and Bruno Mars, and Lisa’s team-up with Maroon 5, “Priceless,” all peaked at No. 16. Now, those four cuts are tied as the second-highest-charting wins by K-pop musicians, and Lisa bests her own previous high water mark and raises the bar for all K-pop stars.

Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” May Soon Pass Rosé’s “Apt.”

“Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” has spent 22 nonconsecutive weeks on the Adult Contemporary chart. The track returned to the list recently after falling away and has experienced something of a second wind after it seemed, for a moment, like its run had ended.

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Singer Rosé attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

The single is now just one frame away from tying the all-time record for longevity on the list. “Apt.” racked up 23 frames on the Adult Contemporary roster before disappearing. There’s a good chance that, considering how well “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” is performing at the moment, that Lisa will match Rosé’s performance – and possibly surpass it later this year.

How Many Radio Hits Has Lisa Charted in America?

Lisa has only seen two songs make it to the Adult Contemporary chart throughout her solo career. “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” debuted in March of this year, and two months later “Priceless,” which fronted Maroon 5’s latest album, also arrived on the tally.

What Are the Most Successful K-Pop Acts on the Adult Contemporary Chart?

Only a handful of K-pop acts have made it to the Adult Contemporary ranking, and even fewer have earned multiple hits. BTS leads all names from that part of the world with three successes, as the previously mentioned “Dynamite” and “My Universe” joined “Butter,” which peaked at No. 25.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rosé is the only other artist to manage the feat. She joined Alex Warren on his single “On My Mind,” which spent just one frame at No. 29 before disappearing. That performance is in stark contrast to “Apt.,” which for a while stood out as the most successful K-pop cut in the history of the Adult Contemporary chart.