Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared the list of altcoins most searched by users in recent hours.
The list reveals projects that have attracted intense interest from investors recently, and includes both coins with large market capitalizations and new projects that have seen rapid growth in recent weeks.
Here are the most searched altcoins and their current market values on CoinGecko in recent hours:
- Aster (ASTER) — Market cap: $2.45 billion
- ZKsync (ZK) — Market cap: $439 million
- Zcash (ZEC) — Market cap: $6.50 billion
- Internet Computer (ICP) — Market capitalization: $2.26 billion
- Plasma (XPL) — Market cap: $492 million
- ChainOpera AI (COAI) — Market cap: $243 million
- Dash (DASH) — Market cap: $1.11 billion
- Hyperliquid (HYPE) — Market cap: $11.32 billion
- Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) — Market cap: $1.07 billion
- Bittensor (TAO) — Market cap: $4.63 billion
- Bitcoin (BTC) — Market capitalization: $2.19 trillion
- Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) — Market cap: $1.09 billion
- Solana (SOL) — Market cap: $101.77 billion
- Celestia (TIA) — Market cap: $785 million
- Pump.fun (PUMP) — Market cap: $1.51 billion
While ASTER, which stands out on the list, attracted the attention of investors with a 25.1 percent increase in the last 24 hours, ZKsync (ZK) attracted attention with an 82.6 percent increase on a weekly basis.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-the-15-most-searched-altcoins-in-recent-hours-has-been-revealed/