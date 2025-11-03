List of the 15 Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Has Been Revealed

Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has shared the list of altcoins most searched by users in recent hours.

The list reveals projects that have attracted intense interest from investors recently, and includes both coins with large market capitalizations and new projects that have seen rapid growth in recent weeks.

Here are the most searched altcoins and their current market values on CoinGecko in recent hours:

Aster (ASTER) — Market cap: $2.45 billion

ZKsync (ZK) — Market cap: $439 million

Zcash (ZEC) — Market cap: $6.50 billion

Internet Computer (ICP) — Market capitalization: $2.26 billion

Plasma (XPL) — Market cap: $492 million

ChainOpera AI (COAI) — Market cap: $243 million

Dash (DASH) — Market cap: $1.11 billion

Hyperliquid (HYPE) — Market cap: $11.32 billion

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) — Market cap: $1.07 billion

Bittensor (TAO) — Market cap: $4.63 billion

Bitcoin (BTC) — Market capitalization: $2.19 trillion

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) — Market cap: $1.09 billion

Solana (SOL) — Market cap: $101.77 billion

Celestia (TIA) — Market cap: $785 million

Pump.fun (PUMP) — Market cap: $1.51 billion

While ASTER, which stands out on the list, attracted the attention of investors with a 25.1 percent increase in the last 24 hours, ZKsync (ZK) attracted attention with an 82.6 percent increase on a weekly basis.

*This is not investment advice.

