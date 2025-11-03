Lolli onboards Slice to broaden its BitcoinFi footprint

Lolli is using its new asset, Slice, to widen its BitcoinFi scope. The move connects a stream of passive earners to the broader Thesis ecosystem, including Mezo.

In a press release dated Nov. 3, New York-based Lolli confirmed it has acquired Slice, a browser extension that rewards users with Bitcoin (BTC) for passive browsing. The deal combines Lolli’s retail-focused cashback platform with Slice’s automated rewards tool under one system.

According to the statement, the integration will allow users to earn Bitcoin through both online shopping and everyday browsing, while also linking withdrawal and earning features with Mezo, another Thesis-backed project within the growing BitcoinFi ecosystem.

Lolli’s step in BitcoinFi’s consolidation

Matt Luongo, founder and CEO of Thesis, described the move as a natural step in building a circular Bitcoin economy. In the press release, Luongo said the integration will allow users already earning on Lolli to “double down” on their rewards potential by browsing online.

He framed it as part of a broader effort to make Bitcoin ownership more active, signaling that the BitcoinFi model is shifting from passive holding to real on-chain utility. For Luongo, the deal also strengthens Thesis’s long-term goal of building a sustainable financial stack on Bitcoin.

Founded in 2018, Lolli turned everyday grocery runs and online orders into a way to grab a piece of Bitcoin. It pioneered the model, building a network of over 50,000 merchants and, by its count, guiding more than 600,000 users through their first steps in accumulating the original cryptocurrency via shopping and mobile games.

Lolli’s push into this rewards-space consolidation comes just as the BitcoinFi ecosystem hits its stride. New data from Maestro’s H1 2025 report confirms the sector has blasted past the $10 billion mark in total value locked.