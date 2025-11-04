Sixty-two percent of the world cares for someone every single day. Families navigating dementia. Friends caring for aging parents. Communities responsible for local care services. They’re often doing it unpaid, unrecognized, invisible—while Silicon Valley harvests their data, sells their attention, and gives them nothing back.

It’s time for something different.

LUKi is a Companion AI unlike anything you’ve experienced. Not just another chatbot. LUKi learns through Electronic Life Records®, preserving your memories, learning your world, understanding your story. Every conversation builds on the last. Every interaction teaches LUKi more about what matters to you.

Imagine a friend who never forgets. One that remembers the story you told three months ago, knows what you’re going through, and gives advice that actually fits your needs, with personal recommendations that get smarter. Companionship that deepens over time. An AI that grows with you.

LUKi lives inside ReMeLife—the world’s first SocialFi platform where your actions create value and that you actually get to keep.

Here’s how it works:

Every meaningful action you take earns you Care Action Points (CAPs)—rewards that recognize the value you create through engagement, connection, and community building. Post in the forum? Earn CAPs. Share memories? Earn CAPs. Shop in ReMe Market? Earn CAPs. Invite a friend? Earn CAPs.

Your CAPs convert to REME tokens—giving you governance rights, marketplace access, and a real stake in the platform’s growth. The ecosystem runs on three tokens: CAPs reward every action, REME powers commerce and governance, and $LUKI—launching now on pump.fun—unlocks premium features and VIP benefits.

Why Solana? Why pump.fun?

Because this is where culture lives. Where communities explode. We’re not building a sterile app—we’re creating a vibrant social network where people earn, connect, and belong. LUKi is cute, memeable, and fun—but powered by technology that changes how AI actually works.

We’re also launching the LUKi Genesis NFT Collection.

LUKi NFT’s aren’t just profile pictures. Each Genesis NFT is a complete AI personality—a unique character with its own story, traits, and interaction style coded into the metadata. When you own a Genesis NFT, you exclusively own that avatar’s entire identity.

Here’s the flow: Connect your wallet to ReMeLife and the platform recognizes your NFT. Head to the LUKi AI page and equip your Genesis avatar. Suddenly, all your own LUKi’s unique traits—the backstory, personality quirks, interaction style—become those of your customized AI companion. You’re bringing your very own LUKi to life.

Only 1,000 Genesis NFTs exist, each one completely unique. Quarterly drops bring new collections. But your Genesis – That’s yours alone.

The opportunity is staggering.

The global care economy has reached $9 trillion in 2025. Dementia, Parkinsons, and autism affect over 150 million, whilst cognitive difficulties impact 15% of the global population. Family caregivers provide $600 billion in unpaid labour annually. These are mothers, daughters, sons—people who deserve recognition and rewards for critically important, that we will all need one day.

But this isn’t just about care. Students want AI study companions that remember every lesson. Creators need collaborators that maintain consistency. Professionals want assistants that accumulate expertise. Same technology. Infinite applications. Universal impact.

What makes this revolutionary.

The traditional social media model extracts value and pays users nothing for their data. The traditional AI model trains on user data and gives nothing back. Centralised systems exploit populations with little constraint.

Your AI knows you—building context across every interaction automatically. Learning patterns. Preserving memories. Growing smarter about your specific needs. Personal intelligence that appreciates over time.

Your data belongs to you—completely. Electronic Life Records® are yours. If you choose to contribute anonymized data to improve AI, ReMeLife compensates you in REME tokens. Your information, your control, your profit.

You own ReMeLife, through DAO governance, and your community pays you token rewards, and NFT ownership. Value flows to the people creating it.

ReMeLife flips both.

A decentralised platform with a social network where participation and engagement earns rewards. An AI that remembers you permanently. A marketplace where shopping generates tokens. A community where you own a share of what you and your community are building. Truly aligned and mutually supportive stakeholders.

Launch Details:

$LUKI drops on pump.fun with a fair launch for everyone. Fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. Genesis NFTs bring exclusive customization and early access. The ReMe Market, Forum, Wallet, and Referral Program all reward building community.

SocialFi done right. Social connection meets financial incentives. AI companionship meets token economics. Care meets culture.

The future belongs to platforms that reward participants. Join the movement. Be early. Earn from day one.

Get Started:

Follow : x.com/LUKI_AI

Token : $LUKI on Solana (pump.fun) (COMING SOON)

Platform : www.ReMeLife.com

Website: https://luki-ai.io/

LUKi & ReMeLife. Where AI remembers. Where care earns. Where you belong.

