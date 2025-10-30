BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Machines can’t separate truth from noise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. We marvel at how intelligent the latest AI models have become — until they confidently present us with complete nonsense. The irony is hard to miss: as AI systems grow more powerful, their ability to distinguish fact from fiction isn’t necessarily improving. In some ways, it’s getting worse. Summary AI reflects our information flaws. Models like GPT-5 struggle because training data is polluted with viral, engagement-driven content that prioritizes sensation over accuracy. Truth is no longer zero-sum. Many “truths” coexist, but current platforms centralize information flow, creating echo chambers and bias that feed both humans and AI. Decentralized attribution fixes the cycle. Reputation- and identity-linked systems, powered by crypto primitives, can reward accuracy, filter noise, and train AI on verifiable, trustworthy data. Consider OpenAI’s own findings: one version of GPT-4 (code-named “o3”) hallucinated answers about 33% of the time in benchmark tests, according to the company’s own paper. Its smaller successor (“o4-mini”) went off the rails nearly half the time. The newest model, GPT-5, was supposed to fix this and indeed claims to hallucinate far less (~9%). Yet many experienced users find GPT-5 dumber in practice—slower, more hesitant, and still often wrong (also evidencing the fact that benchmarks only get us so far). Nillion CTO, John Woods’, frustration was explicit when he said ChatGPT went from ‘essential to garbage’ after GPT-5’s release. Yet the reality is, the more advanced models will get increasingly worse at telling truth from noise. All of them, not just GPT.  Incredible how ChatGPT Plus went from essential to garbage with the release GPT-5. Most queries routed to tiny incapable models, a 32K context window and dogshit usage limits, and they still get… The post Machines can’t separate truth from noise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. We marvel at how intelligent the latest AI models have become — until they confidently present us with complete nonsense. The irony is hard to miss: as AI systems grow more powerful, their ability to distinguish fact from fiction isn’t necessarily improving. In some ways, it’s getting worse. Summary AI reflects our information flaws. Models like GPT-5 struggle because training data is polluted with viral, engagement-driven content that prioritizes sensation over accuracy. Truth is no longer zero-sum. Many “truths” coexist, but current platforms centralize information flow, creating echo chambers and bias that feed both humans and AI. Decentralized attribution fixes the cycle. Reputation- and identity-linked systems, powered by crypto primitives, can reward accuracy, filter noise, and train AI on verifiable, trustworthy data. Consider OpenAI’s own findings: one version of GPT-4 (code-named “o3”) hallucinated answers about 33% of the time in benchmark tests, according to the company’s own paper. Its smaller successor (“o4-mini”) went off the rails nearly half the time. The newest model, GPT-5, was supposed to fix this and indeed claims to hallucinate far less (~9%). Yet many experienced users find GPT-5 dumber in practice—slower, more hesitant, and still often wrong (also evidencing the fact that benchmarks only get us so far). Nillion CTO, John Woods’, frustration was explicit when he said ChatGPT went from ‘essential to garbage’ after GPT-5’s release. Yet the reality is, the more advanced models will get increasingly worse at telling truth from noise. All of them, not just GPT.  Incredible how ChatGPT Plus went from essential to garbage with the release GPT-5. Most queries routed to tiny incapable models, a 32K context window and dogshit usage limits, and they still get…

Machines can’t separate truth from noise

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 20:53
Threshold
T$0,01273-1,01%
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0,02767-25,61%
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007521-2,57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06289-3,09%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

We marvel at how intelligent the latest AI models have become — until they confidently present us with complete nonsense. The irony is hard to miss: as AI systems grow more powerful, their ability to distinguish fact from fiction isn’t necessarily improving. In some ways, it’s getting worse.

Summary

  • AI reflects our information flaws. Models like GPT-5 struggle because training data is polluted with viral, engagement-driven content that prioritizes sensation over accuracy.
  • Truth is no longer zero-sum. Many “truths” coexist, but current platforms centralize information flow, creating echo chambers and bias that feed both humans and AI.
  • Decentralized attribution fixes the cycle. Reputation- and identity-linked systems, powered by crypto primitives, can reward accuracy, filter noise, and train AI on verifiable, trustworthy data.

Consider OpenAI’s own findings: one version of GPT-4 (code-named “o3”) hallucinated answers about 33% of the time in benchmark tests, according to the company’s own paper. Its smaller successor (“o4-mini”) went off the rails nearly half the time. The newest model, GPT-5, was supposed to fix this and indeed claims to hallucinate far less (~9%). Yet many experienced users find GPT-5 dumber in practice—slower, more hesitant, and still often wrong (also evidencing the fact that benchmarks only get us so far).

Nillion CTO, John Woods’, frustration was explicit when he said ChatGPT went from ‘essential to garbage’ after GPT-5’s release. Yet the reality is, the more advanced models will get increasingly worse at telling truth from noise. All of them, not just GPT. 

Why would a more advanced AI feel less reliable than its predecessors? One reason is that these systems are only as good as their training data, and the data we’re giving AI is fundamentally flawed. Today, this data largely comes from an information paradigm where engagement trumps accuracy while centralized gatekeepers amplify noise over signal to maximize profits. It’s thus naive to expect truthful AI without first fixing the data problem.

AI mirrors our collective information poisoning

High-quality training data is disappearing faster than we create it. There’s a recursive degradation loop at work: AI primarily digests web-based data; the web is becoming increasingly polluted with misleading, unverifiable AI slop; synthetic data trains the next generation of models to be even more disconnected from reality. 

More than bad training sets, it’s about the fundamental architecture of how we organize and verify information online. Over 65% of the world’s population spends hours on social media platforms designed to maximize engagement. We’re thus exposed, at an unprecedented scale, to algorithms that inadvertently reward misinformation. 

False stories trigger stronger emotional responses, so they spread faster than the corrective claims. Thus, the most viral content — i.e., the one most likely to be ingested by AI training pipelines — is systematically biased towards sensation over accuracy. 

Platforms also profit from attention, not truth. Data creators are rewarded for virality, not veracity. AI companies optimize for user satisfaction and engagement, not factual accuracy. And ‘success’ for chatbots is keeping users hooked with plausible-sounding responses.

That said, AI’s data/trust crisis is really an extension of the ongoing poisoning of our collective human consciousness. We’re feeding AI what we’re consuming ourselves. AI systems can’t tell the truth from noise, because we ourselves can’t. 

Truth is consensus after all. Whoever controls the information flow also controls the narratives we collectively perceive as ‘truth’ after they’re repeated enough times. And right now, a bunch of massive corporations hold the reins to truth, not us as individuals. That can change. It must. 

Truthful AI’s emergence is a positive-sum game

How do we fix this? How do we realign our information ecosystem — and by extension, AI — toward truth? It starts with reimagining how truth is created and maintained in the first place.

In the status quo, we often treat truth as a zero-sum game decided by whoever has the loudest voice or the highest authority. Information is siloed and tightly controlled; each platform or institution pushes its own version of reality. An AI (or a person) stuck in one of these silos ends up with a narrow, biased worldview. That’s how we get echo chambers, and that’s how both humans and AI wind up misled.

But many truths in life are not binary, zero-sum propositions. In fact, most meaningful truths are positive-sum — they can coexist and complement each other. What’s the “best” restaurant in New York? There’s no single correct answer, and that’s the beauty of it: the truth depends on your taste, your budget, your mood. My favorite song, being a jazz classic, doesn’t make your favorite pop anthem any less “true” for you. One person’s gain in understanding doesn’t have to mean another’s loss. Our perspectives can differ without nullifying each other.

This is why verifiable attribution and reputation primitives are so critical. Truth can’t just be about the content of a claim — it has to be about who is making it, what their incentives are, and how their past record holds up. If every assertion online carried with it a clear chain of authorship and a living reputation score, we could sift through noise without ceding control to centralized moderators. A bad-faith actor trying to spread disinformation would find their reputation degraded with every false claim. A thoughtful contributor with a long track record of accuracy would see their reputation — and influence — rise.

Crypto gives us the building blocks to make this work: decentralized identifiers, token-curated registries, staking mechanisms, and incentive structures that turn accuracy into an economic good. Imagine a knowledge graph where every statement is tied to a verifiable identity, every perspective carries a reputation score, and every truth claim can be challenged, staked against, and adjudicated in an open system. In that world, truth isn’t handed down from a single platform — it emerges organically from a network of attributed, reputationally-weighted voices.

Such a system flips the incentive landscape. Instead of content creators chasing virality at the expense of accuracy, they’d be staking their reputations — and often literal tokens — on the validity of their contributions. Instead of AI training on anonymous slop, it would be trained on attributed, reputation-weighted data where truth and trustworthiness are baked into the fabric of the information itself.

Now consider AI in this context. A model trained on such a reputation-aware graph would consume a much cleaner signal. It wouldn’t just parrot the most viral claim; it would learn to factor in attribution and credibility. Over time, agents themselves could participate in this system — staking on their outputs, building their own reputations, and competing not just on eloquence but on trustworthiness.

That’s how we break the cycle of poisoned information and build AI that reflects a positive-sum, decentralized vision of truth. Without verifiable attribution and decentralized reputation, we’ll always be stuck outsourcing “truth” to centralized platforms, and we’ll always be vulnerable to manipulation. 

With them, we can finally move beyond zero-sum authority and toward a system where truth emerges dynamically, resiliently, and — most importantly — together.

Billy Luedtke

Billy Luedtke has been building at the frontier of blockchain since Bitcoin in 2012 and Ethereum in 2014. He helped launch EY’s blockchain consulting practice and spent over five years at ConsenSys shaping the Ethereum ecosystem through roles in R&D, Developer Relations, token engineering, and decentralized identity. Billy also helped pioneer self-sovereign identity as Enterprise Lead at uPort, Co-Chair of the EEA’s Digital Identity Working Group, and a founding member of the Decentralized Identity Foundation. Today, he is the founder of Intuition, the native chain for Information Finance, transforming identities, claims, and reputation into verifiable, monetizable data for the next internet.

Source: https://crypto.news/ais-blind-spot-machines-cant-separate-truth-from-noise/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0,247-2,17%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12524+3,98%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0,003011+1,51%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17261-3,12%
Major
MAJOR$0,10231+2,21%
Bitcoin
BTC$105 290,06+1,34%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16
BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

The post BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BDACS has launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. KRW1 is fully backed by Korean won reserves held at Woori Bank. South Korea’s BDACS launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. The digital asset is fully collateralized with Korean won held at Woori Bank. The launch follows successful proof of concept validation, marking one of the first stablecoins pegged to South Korea’s national currency to operate on a major blockchain network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bdacs-krw1-stablecoin-avalanche-launch/
COM
COM$0,006447+3,91%
Major
MAJOR$0,10231+2,21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08176+15,30%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:55

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 330,48
$105 330,48$105 330,48

+0,26%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 533,03
$3 533,03$3 533,03

+0,38%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5332
$2,5332$2,5332

+0,16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,54
$166,54$166,54

+0,15%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17839
$0,17839$0,17839

-0,46%