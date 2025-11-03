BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Major factory economies struggled to gain any real pace in October as US tariffs drag on appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s major factory economies struggled to gain any real pace in October, with new global orders hit by weaker US demand and yet another wave of tariff noise from Washington. That picture came out clearly from fresh business surveys published on Monday. They suggested that big manufacturing nations in Europe and Asia were operating with much less confidence than they would have hoped for towards the end of the year. Across the euro zone, factory output barely moved as new orders were flat and many plants cut staff as work thinned out. Germany, usually the region’s engine of goods production, struggled once again. Trade groups said engineering orders plunged in September, leaving firms in a sour mood heading into October. Executives were still waiting for any sign that foreign buyers might return in force, but those signs did not show up in this latest round of surveys. Overseas buyers not placing enough orders as US tariffs bite France’s producers also had a weak month, and Italy posted a small slip. The only bright spot among the euro area’s bigger players was Spain, where factories managed to expand faster than in September. One economist warned that the headline figures hid a deeper problem: overseas buyers were simply not placing enough orders to keep plants busy at normal levels. In Britain, factories enjoyed their best monthly reading in a year. However, people in the sector said this rebound could be short-lived because most of the jump came from a single event, the return of production at Jaguar Land Rover after a cyberattack shut down some of its lines. In Asia, there were glimmers of progress from a political point of view. US President Donald Trump travelled through the region last week and struck a more polite tone than usual in meetings… The post Major factory economies struggled to gain any real pace in October as US tariffs drag on appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s major factory economies struggled to gain any real pace in October, with new global orders hit by weaker US demand and yet another wave of tariff noise from Washington. That picture came out clearly from fresh business surveys published on Monday. They suggested that big manufacturing nations in Europe and Asia were operating with much less confidence than they would have hoped for towards the end of the year. Across the euro zone, factory output barely moved as new orders were flat and many plants cut staff as work thinned out. Germany, usually the region’s engine of goods production, struggled once again. Trade groups said engineering orders plunged in September, leaving firms in a sour mood heading into October. Executives were still waiting for any sign that foreign buyers might return in force, but those signs did not show up in this latest round of surveys. Overseas buyers not placing enough orders as US tariffs bite France’s producers also had a weak month, and Italy posted a small slip. The only bright spot among the euro area’s bigger players was Spain, where factories managed to expand faster than in September. One economist warned that the headline figures hid a deeper problem: overseas buyers were simply not placing enough orders to keep plants busy at normal levels. In Britain, factories enjoyed their best monthly reading in a year. However, people in the sector said this rebound could be short-lived because most of the jump came from a single event, the return of production at Jaguar Land Rover after a cyberattack shut down some of its lines. In Asia, there were glimmers of progress from a political point of view. US President Donald Trump travelled through the region last week and struck a more polite tone than usual in meetings…

Major factory economies struggled to gain any real pace in October as US tariffs drag on

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 22:43
Major
MAJOR$0.10162+0.81%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.00537+5.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.0695+1.90%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05349+4.96%
Sign
SIGN$0.04078+1.36%

The world’s major factory economies struggled to gain any real pace in October, with new global orders hit by weaker US demand and yet another wave of tariff noise from Washington.

That picture came out clearly from fresh business surveys published on Monday. They suggested that big manufacturing nations in Europe and Asia were operating with much less confidence than they would have hoped for towards the end of the year.

Across the euro zone, factory output barely moved as new orders were flat and many plants cut staff as work thinned out.

Germany, usually the region’s engine of goods production, struggled once again. Trade groups said engineering orders plunged in September, leaving firms in a sour mood heading into October. Executives were still waiting for any sign that foreign buyers might return in force, but those signs did not show up in this latest round of surveys.

Overseas buyers not placing enough orders as US tariffs bite

France’s producers also had a weak month, and Italy posted a small slip. The only bright spot among the euro area’s bigger players was Spain, where factories managed to expand faster than in September.

One economist warned that the headline figures hid a deeper problem: overseas buyers were simply not placing enough orders to keep plants busy at normal levels.

In Britain, factories enjoyed their best monthly reading in a year. However, people in the sector said this rebound could be short-lived because most of the jump came from a single event, the return of production at Jaguar Land Rover after a cyberattack shut down some of its lines.

In Asia, there were glimmers of progress from a political point of view. US President Donald Trump travelled through the region last week and struck a more polite tone than usual in meetings with China and South Korea, where some minor agreements were signed, including a one-year delay to some reciprocal tariffs.

Even so, exporters in those countries remain cautious and do not yet trust that US demand will recover in the way they need.

China’s private-sector index showed slower manufacturing growth in October, with export orders falling again, and South Korea saw actual declines. China’s official factory survey, published on Friday, showed a seventh month of contraction.

Analysts say this was proof that the rush to ship goods early, before tariffs were raised previously, has faded completely. One economist said China’s slowdown might reverse a little in the short run as firms adjust, but any gains were likely to be modest because the trade deal achieved so far was narrow and did not resolve the deeper US-China rift.

Chinese leaders are watching the numbers closely because the country’s official target is still about 5% growth in 2025. To get there without pumping new stimulus into the system, Beijing needs steady foreign demand, and that is exactly what has been missing.

Yes, new export markets have opened, and September goods shipments rose faster than expected as producers found new buyers elsewhere, not because US demand improved. US-bound exports actually fell by more than a quarter compared with the same month last year.

South Korea also reached a tariff agreement with Washington, but local industry groups called it more of a hedge than a win. They said it merely prevented Korean goods from losing ground in the global race for buyers. As one trade official put it, the deal kept the status quo rather than lifting growth.

But India posted faster overall factory growth in October, supported by local buyers, helping offset lost export business. Malaysia and Taiwan stayed weak. Vietnam and Indonesia managed to pick up the pace.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/eu-asian-exporters-falter-on-us-tariffs/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,397.34
$105,397.34$105,397.34

+1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.46
$3,550.46$3,550.46

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5254
$2.5254$2.5254

+9.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.69
$166.69$166.69

+2.55%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17977
$0.17977$0.17977

+0.94%