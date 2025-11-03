BursaDEX+
Decentralized finance protocol Balancer has been scrutinized following a massive $117 million exploit that emptied assets in multiple blockchain networks.Decentralized finance protocol Balancer has been scrutinized following a massive $117 million exploit that emptied assets in multiple blockchain networks.

Major Hack Hits Balancer: $117 Million in Crypto Drained from v2 Pools

2025/11/03 23:00
2025/11/03 23:00
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Balancer has been scrutinized following a massive $117 million exploit that emptied assets in multiple blockchain networks. In a matter of hours, the breach targets Balancer v2 pools with assets in Ethereum, Base, Optimism, Sonic, Polygon, and Berachain.

The on-chain analytics platform spot on chain reported that the attacker drained funds that were mainly made up of Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) swETH, osETH, wstETH, sfrxETH, and rsETH. The hacker already started to convert the stolen tokens to ETH in real-time, which may indicate the efforts to liquidate or to obfuscate the assets as soon as possible.

Dormant Wallet Resurfaces After Three Years

Investigators found the address 0x009…f33, which was a wallet that had not been used in more than three years, to be a major participant in the exploit. According to blockchain data, the wallet withdrew 7.38 million dollars worth of assets out of the AMM following the incident.

In the last report by Spot On Chain two large inflows of Balancer Vaults (0xBA1) occurred, amounting to 40.3K GNO ($5.19M) and 349.9 WETH ($1.29M) just before the theft was identified. It seems these transactions were a part of a larger coordinated action because numerous types of assets and vaults were simultaneously targeted.

This multi-chain approach combined with the rapid movement of the attacker suggests a very sophisticated exploit, potentially with the use of automated smart contracts to steal funds in Balancer integrated liquidity pools.

Top Stolen Assets and Their Estimated Losses

The magnitude of the attack is outraging with the five leading stolen assets being:

  • 7,838 $WETH (~$29.1 million)
  • 6,841 $OSETH (~$26.8 million)
  • 4,459 $WSTETH (~$20.1 million)
  • 2,405 $SFRXETH (~$10 million)
  • 2,038 $RSETH (~$8.67 million)

These assets are mostly based on the Ethereum-based staking derivatives and are among the most actively traded LSTs within the DeFi ecosystem. Their de-liquidation would strain more liquidity pools and cause ripple effects to DeFi markets.

Balancer Responds: “High-Priority Investigation Underway”

Soon after the news broke, the official X (Twitter) account of Balancer admitted to knowing of a possible breach.

The protocol said: there is a possible exploit affecting Balancer v2 pools, we know. The engineering and security teams are working on it with urgency. We will provide confirmed updates and next steps as more information is available.

Balancer also encouraged users to withdraw their funds as quickly as possible and not to touch the affected pools until it was announced otherwise.

Community and Market Reactions

The announcement has caused a lot of panic throughout the DeFi community. Security analysts and blockchain specialists are urging an emergency shutdown on the smart contracts of Balancer to avoid the continual losses.

A number of users have mentioned liquidity withdrawals in panic, and others are awaiting Balancer confirmation of the pools that are safe. The analysts also reported that the hacker is turning stolen LSTs into ETH, which makes asset recovery more complicated and may result in a negative impact on staking token prices.

The users are recommended to revoke approvals, watch wallet activity, and wait on the official post-mortem report by Balancer as investigations are ongoing. The subsequent procedures of the protocol, compensation, or audits and protocol upgrades will be essential in regaining confidence among the liquidity providers and investors.

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

