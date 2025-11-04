BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post MARA Holdings (MARA) Suing Texas Officials Over Local Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA has filed a suit to halt Hood County’s incorporation into a city. Hood County residents have proposed an incorporation to enable them to make their own rules. Neighbors in Hood County have complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities. Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings has filed a lawsuit to halt ongoing plans to incorporate a region in Texas into a city, citing that the citizen-led petition for incorporation does not meet legal standards.  MARA filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, which prompted the court to give Hood County officials until Thursday to respond. The Bitcoin miner also accused the county officials of colluding to support the proposed incorporation. Residents Complain Over Noise Pollution For context, neighbors along Mitchell Bend Highway, south of Granbury, complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities. According to them, the noise from the computer cooling systems is ruining their peace. Allegedly, the noise pollution comes from systems that cool more than 60,000 computer units in constant operation during the Bitcoin mining process. Following the alleged discomfort, residents of the region initiated moves to incorporate and become a city, which would allow them to set their own rules. Some members of the neighborhood claim that MARA’s presence in the region is ruining their original plans and motivation for moving to the location. Related: https://coinedition.com/france-plan-surplus-electricity-bitcoin-mining/ MARA’s Defense Amid Increasing Allegations According to reports, most people living along Mitchell Bend Highway claim that they relocated to the area because of its calm country life. However, MARA Holdings’ presence since 2023 has changed their way of life, restricting them from enjoying the external atmosphere, since “the roar” of the Bitcoin miners’ cooling systems has become discomforting. A county commissioner reportedly described the noise pollution like “sleeping with a leafblower under your pillow.” According to him,… The post MARA Holdings (MARA) Suing Texas Officials Over Local Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MARA has filed a suit to halt Hood County’s incorporation into a city. Hood County residents have proposed an incorporation to enable them to make their own rules. Neighbors in Hood County have complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities. Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings has filed a lawsuit to halt ongoing plans to incorporate a region in Texas into a city, citing that the citizen-led petition for incorporation does not meet legal standards.  MARA filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, which prompted the court to give Hood County officials until Thursday to respond. The Bitcoin miner also accused the county officials of colluding to support the proposed incorporation. Residents Complain Over Noise Pollution For context, neighbors along Mitchell Bend Highway, south of Granbury, complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities. According to them, the noise from the computer cooling systems is ruining their peace. Allegedly, the noise pollution comes from systems that cool more than 60,000 computer units in constant operation during the Bitcoin mining process. Following the alleged discomfort, residents of the region initiated moves to incorporate and become a city, which would allow them to set their own rules. Some members of the neighborhood claim that MARA’s presence in the region is ruining their original plans and motivation for moving to the location. Related: https://coinedition.com/france-plan-surplus-electricity-bitcoin-mining/ MARA’s Defense Amid Increasing Allegations According to reports, most people living along Mitchell Bend Highway claim that they relocated to the area because of its calm country life. However, MARA Holdings’ presence since 2023 has changed their way of life, restricting them from enjoying the external atmosphere, since “the roar” of the Bitcoin miners’ cooling systems has become discomforting. A county commissioner reportedly described the noise pollution like “sleeping with a leafblower under your pillow.” According to him,…

MARA Holdings (MARA) Suing Texas Officials Over Local Regulation

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 06:48
Robinhood
HOOD$0.00001391+4.82%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6794+0.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007588-2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00473-8.98%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01218-4.24%
  • MARA has filed a suit to halt Hood County’s incorporation into a city.
  • Hood County residents have proposed an incorporation to enable them to make their own rules.
  • Neighbors in Hood County have complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities.

Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings has filed a lawsuit to halt ongoing plans to incorporate a region in Texas into a city, citing that the citizen-led petition for incorporation does not meet legal standards. 

MARA filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, which prompted the court to give Hood County officials until Thursday to respond. The Bitcoin miner also accused the county officials of colluding to support the proposed incorporation.

Residents Complain Over Noise Pollution

For context, neighbors along Mitchell Bend Highway, south of Granbury, complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities. According to them, the noise from the computer cooling systems is ruining their peace. Allegedly, the noise pollution comes from systems that cool more than 60,000 computer units in constant operation during the Bitcoin mining process.

Following the alleged discomfort, residents of the region initiated moves to incorporate and become a city, which would allow them to set their own rules. Some members of the neighborhood claim that MARA’s presence in the region is ruining their original plans and motivation for moving to the location.

Related: https://coinedition.com/france-plan-surplus-electricity-bitcoin-mining/

MARA’s Defense Amid Increasing Allegations

According to reports, most people living along Mitchell Bend Highway claim that they relocated to the area because of its calm country life. However, MARA Holdings’ presence since 2023 has changed their way of life, restricting them from enjoying the external atmosphere, since “the roar” of the Bitcoin miners’ cooling systems has become discomforting.

A county commissioner reportedly described the noise pollution like “sleeping with a leafblower under your pillow.” According to him, the noise is not only discomforting but also relentless.

In the meantime, MARA, which has three other mining facilities in Texas, has continued to defend its presence in the region. In a letter sent to the authorities in August, MARA Holdings claimed that some people who live outside the area signed the petition. The firm also noted the economic benefits its establishment brings to the community, affirming its commitment to maintaining the recommended standard health and safety measures.

Related: https://coinedition.com/union-jack-oil-plans-bitcoin-mining-operation-using-natural-gas-at-west-newton/

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/mara-holdings-mara-suing-texas-officials-over-local-regulation/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,371.40
$105,371.40$105,371.40

+1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.06
$3,549.06$3,549.06

+0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5256
$2.5256$2.5256

+9.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.52
$166.52$166.52

+2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17963
$0.17963$0.17963

+0.87%