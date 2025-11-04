MARA Holdings (MARA) Suing Texas Officials Over Local Regulation

MARA has filed a suit to halt Hood County’s incorporation into a city.

Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings has filed a lawsuit to halt ongoing plans to incorporate a region in Texas into a city, citing that the citizen-led petition for incorporation does not meet legal standards.

MARA filed a federal lawsuit on Monday, which prompted the court to give Hood County officials until Thursday to respond. The Bitcoin miner also accused the county officials of colluding to support the proposed incorporation.

Residents Complain Over Noise Pollution

For context, neighbors along Mitchell Bend Highway, south of Granbury, complained about noise pollution from MARA Holdings’ mining activities. According to them, the noise from the computer cooling systems is ruining their peace. Allegedly, the noise pollution comes from systems that cool more than 60,000 computer units in constant operation during the Bitcoin mining process.

Following the alleged discomfort, residents of the region initiated moves to incorporate and become a city, which would allow them to set their own rules. Some members of the neighborhood claim that MARA’s presence in the region is ruining their original plans and motivation for moving to the location.

MARA’s Defense Amid Increasing Allegations

According to reports, most people living along Mitchell Bend Highway claim that they relocated to the area because of its calm country life. However, MARA Holdings’ presence since 2023 has changed their way of life, restricting them from enjoying the external atmosphere, since “the roar” of the Bitcoin miners’ cooling systems has become discomforting.

A county commissioner reportedly described the noise pollution like “sleeping with a leafblower under your pillow.” According to him, the noise is not only discomforting but also relentless.

In the meantime, MARA, which has three other mining facilities in Texas, has continued to defend its presence in the region. In a letter sent to the authorities in August, MARA Holdings claimed that some people who live outside the area signed the petition. The firm also noted the economic benefits its establishment brings to the community, affirming its commitment to maintaining the recommended standard health and safety measures.

