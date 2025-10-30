Markets Continue Decline As Husky Inu (HINU) Gears Up For Move To $0.00022055

Husky Inu (HINU) is all set for the next price increase of its pre-launch phase. The next price increase will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00021991 to $0.00022055. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1.
Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market continued its bearish trajectory despite a 25 bps rate cut announced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following the FOMC meeting.
Husky Inu (HINU) is set for the next price increase of its pre-launch phase, set to take place in just over twenty hours. The price increase will see the value of the HINU token rise from $0.00021991 to $0.00022055. The project's regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. The HINU token’s value was $0.00015000 at the beginning of the pre-launch phase. Since then, it has registered several price increases, utilizing a dynamic pricing system.
Husky Inu’s pre-launch phase picks up where the presale left off, helping empower the fledgling project’s community and allowing it to continue its fundraising efforts. It is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The pre-launch phase uses a progressive token pricing strategy to reward early project backers and promote transparent growth.
Husky Inu has also crossed the $900,000 milestone after overcoming a dramatic slowdown in fundraising as the cryptocurrency market struggled with sustained selling pressure. The project has raised $903,874 to date. The project remains on track to reach its fundraising goal of $1.2 million as its official launch date approaches. Husky Inu crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached the $850,000 milestone in July and crossed $900,000 earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market continued trading in bearish territory. Bitcoin (BTC) is down over 3% and has fallen below $110,000, trading around $109,143. Ethereum (ETH) is down almost 3%, trading around $3,895. Ripple (XRP) is down 4%, while Solana (SOL) is down nearly 1%, trading around $193. Dogecoin (DOGE) is down 2.30% and Cardano (ADA) is down 2%. Chainlink (LINK) is marginally down, while Stellar (XLM) is down almost 2%, trading around $0.311. Hedera (HBAR), Litecoin (LTC), Toncoin (TON), and Polkadot (DOT) have also registered notable declines over the past 24 hours.
