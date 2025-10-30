BursaDEX+
TLDR Mastercard reported Q3 profit of $3.9 billion, or $4.34 per share, up from $3.3 billion or $3.53 per share a year earlier Net revenue increased 17% to $8.6 billion in the quarter compared to the same period last year Earnings per share of $4.38 beat analyst estimates of $4.32 by $0.06 Revenue of $8.6 [...] The post Mastercard (MA) Stock: Payment Giant Crushes Earnings as Shoppers Keep Swiping appeared first on Blockonomi.

Mastercard (MA) Stock: Payment Giant Crushes Earnings as Shoppers Keep Swiping

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/10/30 20:34
TLDR

  • Mastercard reported Q3 profit of $3.9 billion, or $4.34 per share, up from $3.3 billion or $3.53 per share a year earlier
  • Net revenue increased 17% to $8.6 billion in the quarter compared to the same period last year
  • Earnings per share of $4.38 beat analyst estimates of $4.32 by $0.06
  • Revenue of $8.6 billion topped consensus estimates of $8.54 billion
  • Consumer spending remained resilient with strong payment volumes on Mastercard’s networks

Mastercard posted better-than-expected third quarter results on Thursday morning. The payment processing giant beat analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue.

The Purchase, New York-based company reported profit of $3.9 billion for the quarter ended September 30. That translates to $4.34 per share.

Last year, the company earned $3.3 billion, or $3.53 per share, in the same period. The year-over-year comparison shows solid growth across the board.

Earnings per share came in at $4.38 when adjusted. Analysts had been expecting $4.32 per share.

That means Mastercard beat the consensus estimate by $0.06. It’s the kind of performance investors like to see.

Net revenue climbed 17% to $8.6 billion in the quarter. That compared to the same three-month period a year earlier.

Wall Street had forecast revenue of $8.54 billion. Mastercard topped that estimate as well.

Transaction Volumes Stay Strong

The revenue growth was driven by payment volumes on Mastercard’s networks. Consumer spending patterns held steady throughout the quarter.

People kept using their Mastercard-branded cards to make purchases. Those transaction volumes translated directly into revenue for the company.

The results suggest shoppers maintained their spending habits. That’s good news for payment processors like Mastercard.

Consumer spending has proven resilient overall. This comes even as the labor market shows some cracks.

Inflation has remained sticky in recent months. Trade and immigration policies under President Trump continue to create uncertainty.

Market Reaction

Shares of Mastercard rose marginally in premarket trading following the earnings release. The stock price closed at $554.58 in the previous session.

Over the past three months, the stock has declined 0.95%. But the longer-term picture looks better.

The stock is up 11.01% over the last 12 months. That outpaces many other financial stocks during the same timeframe.

Analysts have been revising their estimates for Mastercard recently. In the last 90 days, the company saw 21 positive EPS revisions.

There were zero negative revisions during that same period. That shows growing confidence from Wall Street analysts.

The company reported these results for the three months ended September 30. Revenue growth of 17% year-over-year reflects strong operational performance.

Mastercard’s network continues to process billions of transactions. Each swipe, tap, or click generates a small fee for the company.

Those fees add up quickly across millions of merchants worldwide. The business model has proven durable through various economic conditions.

The Q3 results show that model working as designed. Payment volumes stayed strong enough to drive double-digit revenue growth.

The post Mastercard (MA) Stock: Payment Giant Crushes Earnings as Shoppers Keep Swiping appeared first on Blockonomi.

