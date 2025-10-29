BursaDEX+
The crypto market started the week on a positive note, with everything from Dogecoin to Bitcoin regaining key levels. And while prices have largely remained steady so far on Tuesday, the outlook for the coming weeks looks promising. This week, the Fed is expected to announce more interest rate cuts, while U.S. President Trump will [...] The post Maxi Doge Raises $3.8M as Presale FOMO Intensifies – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now? appeared first on Blockonomi.

Maxi Doge Raises $3.8M as Presale FOMO Intensifies – Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/10/29 20:22
The crypto market started the week on a positive note, with everything from Dogecoin to Bitcoin regaining key levels. And while prices have largely remained steady so far on Tuesday, the outlook for the coming weeks looks promising.

This week, the Fed is expected to announce more interest rate cuts, while U.S. President Trump will meet China’s President Xi on Thursday to potentially resolve the recent trade dispute. Additionally, several heavyweight companies, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, and Meta, will release earnings reports.

These events have the potential to boost investor confidence, which could attract fresh liquidity into risk markets and help fuel growth in the crypto sector. And when market confidence rises, a notable area that gains attention is meme coins – thanks to their simple, easy-to-understand nature and potential for explosive price moves.

But what is the best meme coin to buy now? One option gaining significant traction is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed token that combines futures trading utilities with meme energy. Currently, MAXI is in a presale and has raised $3.8 million to date, indicating strong demand and signalling that hype and FOMO are building within the community. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what all this is about

Maxi Doge: Meme Appeal Meets Futures Trading Excitement

Maxi Doge isn’t just another Dogecoin clone that adds a new logo and calls it a day. The project is creating something the market has never seen before – a meme coin focused on leverage trading.

First, the project’s mascot is portrayed as the original Doge’s 1000x leverage trading younger cousin, who never uses a stop loss and drinks Red Bull like it’s water. But it goes even deeper; the team has turned this branding into the fundamental motif of the entire ecosystem.

They’re also adding real utility aimed at futures trading, starting with integrating MAXI into perpetual futures exchanges. There’s no official word on which platform they’ll list MAXI on yet, but the project is built on Ethereum – which makes ApeX a logical choice. Alternatively, they could use Hyperliquid’s EVM functionality to launch on Hyperliquid and extend MAXI’s reach beyond the Ethereum base layer.

Maxi Doge will also host weekly trading competitions with USDT and MAXI rewards, encouraging participation and potentially giving MAXI more longevity. There will be an ecosystem leaderboard that tracks participants’ trading performance, with those who rise to the top receiving crypto rewards.

How Far Could MAXI Go Once It Lists on Exchanges?

Maxi Doge has so far raised $3.8 million, which is a significant amount but still leaves considerable untapped potential compared to more established meme coins, many of which are worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars.

And since MAXI can appeal to crowds beyond the typical meme coin audience, it has the potential to build a large community in a way many other meme coins cannot. Analysts are already predicting massive returns, with Alessandro De Crypto stating it could deliver a 100x ROI once it hits the open market.

Crypto Tech Gaming has also forecasted 100x gains, suggesting this is a common target among smart money investors.

In addition to the potential for gains coming from price appreciation, another way to earn with Maxi Doge is through its staking mechanism. This feature is live during the presale and is currently offering an 80% APY, though this will decrease as the staking pool expands. Therefore, those looking to maximize their gains should act quickly.

Last Chance to Grab MAXI at $0.000265 – Under 1 Day Left

Another incentive to get in early is that the MAXI presale price will gradually rise with each new round. Currently, it stands at $0.000265, but the next increase will happen in less than 24 hours.

With Dogecoin-themed branding, real futures trading utility, multiple earning opportunities for holders, and a strong broader market, everything seems set for Maxi Doge to succeed in the coming weeks.

Those wishing to buy can do so on the Maxi Doge presale website by connecting their crypto wallet and selecting how many tokens they want to buy. Presale participants can claim their MAXI tokens immediately once the token is listed on exchanges.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

