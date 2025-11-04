BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Cwallet recently announced its next-generation wallet and CozyCard redesign. The update introduces a modern interface and enhanced usability. With this launch, Cwallet is redefining how users interact with crypto, turning it into a seamless part of everyday spending.Cwallet recently announced its next-generation wallet and CozyCard redesign. The update introduces a modern interface and enhanced usability. With this launch, Cwallet is redefining how users interact with crypto, turning it into a seamless part of everyday spending.

Meet Cwallet: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Oleh: Hackernoon
2025/11/04 01:10
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02017+4.18%
Particl
PART$0.3167+8.57%

Meet Cwallet: HackerNoon’s Company of the Week

At HackerNoon, we celebrate tech companies that are shaping the future. This week, we’re featuring Cwallet from our evergreen tech company database. Cwallet is a pioneering fintech platform bridging the gap between crypto and real-world spending, and their latest upgrade proves they’re serious about redefining how people use digital assets.

:::info Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Company of the Week? Request Your Tech Company Page on HackerNoon!

:::

Cwallet <> HackerNoon Technology Press Release

\ Cwallet recently announced its next-generation wallet and CozyCard redesign via an official HackerNoon press release. The update introduces a modern interface and enhanced usability, marking what the company calls “a significant leap in connecting digital assets with real-world convenience.” With this launch, Cwallet is redefining how users interact with crypto, turning it from a speculative asset into a seamless part of everyday spending.

As Cwallet puts it in their announcement, the redesign marks “a significant leap in connecting digital assets with real-world convenience,” emphasizing their mission to make crypto usable for everyone, not just traders. What sets Cwallet apart is its mission to make digital currency as spendable as fiat. With the CozyCard, users can directly link their crypto holdings to real-world transactions, unlocking payments at millions of merchants globally.

Share Your Company's Story via HackerNoon

Here’s why tech companies distribute their press release via HackerNoon:

  • Reach 4M+ Tech Readers: Tap into an engaged global audience of developers, founders, and decision-makers.
  • Boost SEO & Credibility: Your release lives permanently on a DA 88+ site trusted by the global tech community.
  • Widespread Syndication: Redistributed to 400+ media partners, including AP News, Benzinga, Digital Journal, and more.
  • Authentic Tech Storytelling: Every press release reads like real news, not generic PR copy.

Distribute your tech story to millions through the HackerNoon Technology Press Release Service and join our growing community of innovators.

That’s all for this week, folks!

The HackerNoon Team

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,362.55
$105,362.55$105,362.55

+1.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,546.88
$3,546.88$3,546.88

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5267
$2.5267$2.5267

+9.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.49
$166.49$166.49

+2.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17959
$0.17959$0.17959

+0.84%