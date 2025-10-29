Messari Research Drops Important Update on XRP: Details

The XRP community was filled with excitement after Messari Research released a new report detailing major developments across the XRP Ledger ecosystem. According to Messari, XRP closed the third quarter at an all-time high of $2.85, marking a 27.2% increase quarter-over-quarter.
Its circulating market cap also rose to $170.3 billion, outperforming the combined growth of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.
Messari revealed that the XRP Ledger’s real-world asset (RWA) market cap surged 215%, reaching $364.2 million. The increase was driven by the expansion of tokenized assets such as U.S. Treasury bills, digital commercial paper, and real estate holdings.
Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD also performed strongly, growing 34.7% to close the quarter with a $88.8 million market cap, making it the largest stablecoin on the network.
Messari emphasized that the XRP Ledger is becoming a hub for institutional adoption due to its ongoing technical upgrades and regulatory focus. The introduction of multipurpose tokens now enables issuers to embed essential information, such as maturity periods and transfer restrictions, directly into tokens.
Additionally, the launch of decentralized identity and credential systems supports KYC and AML verification, allowing institutions to operate transparently and securely.
A major advancement is the development of confidential multipurpose tokens powered by zero-knowledge proof technology. These tokens will allow institutions to carry out private and compliant transactions, further enhancing XRPL’s appeal to regulated markets.
Ripple’s growing partnerships with international banks and payment providers are also reinforcing its position in the global financial landscape.
Network activity across XRPL continued to strengthen during the quarter. Average daily transactions rose to 1.8 million, while new wallet addresses increased 46%, signaling wider adoption of the ledger’s ecosystem.
Developers are also working on upcoming extensions and sidechains that will connect XRPL with Ethereum and Cosmos, improving cross-chain functionality and liquidity.
According to Messari, the recent progress highlights XRP’s transformation from a payments-focused asset into a full-scale, compliance-ready blockchain network.
With rising tokenization activity, consistent institutional engagement, and enhanced regulatory features, the XRP Ledger is positioned to play an increasingly important role in digital asset markets.
