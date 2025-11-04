BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Meta’s Threads Now Beats Elon Musk’s X In Daily Mobile Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Threads, Meta’s text-based social media platform that launched in 2023 as a challenger to the Elon Musk-owned X, for the first time beat X in global daily active mobile users for the month of October, according to data shared with Forbes by market intelligence company Similarweb. Threads surpassed X in the number of daily active users on mobile devices worldwide in October. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Threads beat X in the number of average daily active users on mobile devices worldwide for the month of October, according to Similarweb data, with the Meta-owned platform garnering an average of 128.2 million users per day, while Musk’s X had 124.7 million users per day. The margin between the two platforms was tight in early October, but Threads continued to extend its lead over X throughout the month, beating X by a margin of nearly 9 million users on Oct. 30—Threads led with 137 million daily active users over X’s 128.1 million on that day. Forbes reported in September, citing Similarweb data, Threads surpassed X in daily active mobile users worldwide for the first time during the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, when Threads led with a razor-thin margin of 130.2 million daily users over X’s 130.1 million. The usage trend has continued for over a year, as Threads—which benefits from heavy cross-promotion on Meta-sister platform Instagram—has steadily increased over time while that of X has dropped, according to Similarweb, with Threads’ number of daily worldwide mobile users increasing 48% year-over-year as of October, while X’s dropped 16%. Daily active users for Threads and X on mobile devices worldwide. Similarweb Where Does X Still Hold A Lead Over Threads? X far exceeds Threads in web traffic, according to Similarweb data.… The post Meta’s Threads Now Beats Elon Musk’s X In Daily Mobile Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Threads, Meta’s text-based social media platform that launched in 2023 as a challenger to the Elon Musk-owned X, for the first time beat X in global daily active mobile users for the month of October, according to data shared with Forbes by market intelligence company Similarweb. Threads surpassed X in the number of daily active users on mobile devices worldwide in October. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Threads beat X in the number of average daily active users on mobile devices worldwide for the month of October, according to Similarweb data, with the Meta-owned platform garnering an average of 128.2 million users per day, while Musk’s X had 124.7 million users per day. The margin between the two platforms was tight in early October, but Threads continued to extend its lead over X throughout the month, beating X by a margin of nearly 9 million users on Oct. 30—Threads led with 137 million daily active users over X’s 128.1 million on that day. Forbes reported in September, citing Similarweb data, Threads surpassed X in daily active mobile users worldwide for the first time during the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, when Threads led with a razor-thin margin of 130.2 million daily users over X’s 130.1 million. The usage trend has continued for over a year, as Threads—which benefits from heavy cross-promotion on Meta-sister platform Instagram—has steadily increased over time while that of X has dropped, according to Similarweb, with Threads’ number of daily worldwide mobile users increasing 48% year-over-year as of October, while X’s dropped 16%. Daily active users for Threads and X on mobile devices worldwide. Similarweb Where Does X Still Hold A Lead Over Threads? X far exceeds Threads in web traffic, according to Similarweb data.…

Meta’s Threads Now Beats Elon Musk’s X In Daily Mobile Users

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 08:01
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+9.09%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000006705+2.60%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003272+1.01%
Audiera
BEAT$0.15981+15.08%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4978-1.36%

Topline

Threads, Meta’s text-based social media platform that launched in 2023 as a challenger to the Elon Musk-owned X, for the first time beat X in global daily active mobile users for the month of October, according to data shared with Forbes by market intelligence company Similarweb.

Threads surpassed X in the number of daily active users on mobile devices worldwide in October. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Threads beat X in the number of average daily active users on mobile devices worldwide for the month of October, according to Similarweb data, with the Meta-owned platform garnering an average of 128.2 million users per day, while Musk’s X had 124.7 million users per day.

The margin between the two platforms was tight in early October, but Threads continued to extend its lead over X throughout the month, beating X by a margin of nearly 9 million users on Oct. 30—Threads led with 137 million daily active users over X’s 128.1 million on that day.

Forbes reported in September, citing Similarweb data, Threads surpassed X in daily active mobile users worldwide for the first time during the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, when Threads led with a razor-thin margin of 130.2 million daily users over X’s 130.1 million.

The usage trend has continued for over a year, as Threads—which benefits from heavy cross-promotion on Meta-sister platform Instagram—has steadily increased over time while that of X has dropped, according to Similarweb, with Threads’ number of daily worldwide mobile users increasing 48% year-over-year as of October, while X’s dropped 16%.

Daily active users for Threads and X on mobile devices worldwide.

Similarweb

Where Does X Still Hold A Lead Over Threads?

X far exceeds Threads in web traffic, according to Similarweb data. For the month of October, X had an average of 141.7 million daily web users, while Threads had just a fraction of that total, with 7.6 million daily active users. X also beats Threads on mobile devices in the United States, though the gap has narrowed over time. In October, X had an average of 21.4 million daily active users on U.S. mobile devices, while Threads had 16.6 million. X’s total of U.S. mobile users has declined over time, dropping 21.6% year-over-year, while Threads’ total of daily app users in the U.S. rose 49.4% year-over-year.

How Has Threads Succeeded As An X Rival?

Upon launch in July 2023, Threads sought to capitalize on user discontent with X, months after Musk purchased and rebranded Twitter. Musk overhauled many of the platform’s features, including its verification process and content moderation practices, causing some disgruntled users to abandon the platform. Zuckerberg made apparent jabs at X while promoting the new platform, posting a meme on X of two identical Spider-Mans pointing at each other on the day Threads launched. The Threads app was downloaded 30 million times on its first day of availability. Threads also benefits from its close integration with Instagram—a more popular platform than both X and Threads, boasting 968.6 million daily active users on worldwide mobile devices in October. Threads describes itself as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” according to its description in the App Store, and users can sign in with their Instagram credentials. Mark Mahaney, senior managing director and internet research analyst at Evercore ISI, previously told Forbes Threads’ integration with Instagram is a “big advantage” in attracting new users, stating Meta can “siphon you off from that massive platform over to Threads.”

What Do We Know About Zuckerberg And Musk’s Rivalry?

The Threads and X battle inflamed long-simmering tensions between two of the world’s wealthiest men, who had traded barbs as early as 2016, when Zuckerberg said he was “deeply disappointed” a SpaceX rocket carrying a Facebook satellite exploded. The two also sparred over AI in 2017, when Zuckerberg jabbed Musk as a “naysayer” over his calls for AI regulation, while Musk slammed Zuckerberg as having “limited” knowledge of the technology. The billionaires also discussed facing off in a physical fight in 2023, with UFC President Dana White offering to organize the match, though it later fell apart after Musk said he needed surgery.

Forbes Valuation

Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, worth an estimated $503.9 billion as of Monday. Much of his wealth comes from his 12% stake in Tesla and his 42% stake in SpaceX. Zuckerberg is the world’s fifth-richest person, worth $223.2 billion as of Monday, according to Forbes estimates. He owns 13% of Meta’s stock.

Further Reading

Threads Finally Passes X—Zuckerberg’s 2-Year-Old Platform Passes Musk’s In Daily Users (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/11/03/threads-passes-x-in-key-monthly-metric-for-first-time-in-zuckerberg-vs-musk-battle/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,355.36
$105,355.36$105,355.36

+1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,546.43
$3,546.43$3,546.43

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5257
$2.5257$2.5257

+9.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.45
$166.45$166.45

+2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17965
$0.17965$0.17965

+0.88%