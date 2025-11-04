Meta’s Threads Now Beats Elon Musk’s X In Daily Mobile Users

Topline Threads, Meta’s text-based social media platform that launched in 2023 as a challenger to the Elon Musk-owned X, for the first time beat X in global daily active mobile users for the month of October, according to data shared with Forbes by market intelligence company Similarweb. Threads surpassed X in the number of daily active users on mobile devices worldwide in October. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Threads beat X in the number of average daily active users on mobile devices worldwide for the month of October, according to Similarweb data, with the Meta-owned platform garnering an average of 128.2 million users per day, while Musk’s X had 124.7 million users per day. The margin between the two platforms was tight in early October, but Threads continued to extend its lead over X throughout the month, beating X by a margin of nearly 9 million users on Oct. 30—Threads led with 137 million daily active users over X’s 128.1 million on that day. Forbes reported in September, citing Similarweb data, Threads surpassed X in daily active mobile users worldwide for the first time during the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, when Threads led with a razor-thin margin of 130.2 million daily users over X’s 130.1 million. The usage trend has continued for over a year, as Threads—which benefits from heavy cross-promotion on Meta-sister platform Instagram—has steadily increased over time while that of X has dropped, according to Similarweb, with Threads’ number of daily worldwide mobile users increasing 48% year-over-year as of October, while X’s dropped 16%.

Daily active users for Threads and X on mobile devices worldwide. Similarweb

Where Does X Still Hold A Lead Over Threads?

X far exceeds Threads in web traffic, according to Similarweb data. For the month of October, X had an average of 141.7 million daily web users, while Threads had just a fraction of that total, with 7.6 million daily active users. X also beats Threads on mobile devices in the United States, though the gap has narrowed over time. In October, X had an average of 21.4 million daily active users on U.S. mobile devices, while Threads had 16.6 million. X’s total of U.S. mobile users has declined over time, dropping 21.6% year-over-year, while Threads’ total of daily app users in the U.S. rose 49.4% year-over-year.

How Has Threads Succeeded As An X Rival?

Upon launch in July 2023, Threads sought to capitalize on user discontent with X, months after Musk purchased and rebranded Twitter. Musk overhauled many of the platform’s features, including its verification process and content moderation practices, causing some disgruntled users to abandon the platform. Zuckerberg made apparent jabs at X while promoting the new platform, posting a meme on X of two identical Spider-Mans pointing at each other on the day Threads launched. The Threads app was downloaded 30 million times on its first day of availability. Threads also benefits from its close integration with Instagram—a more popular platform than both X and Threads, boasting 968.6 million daily active users on worldwide mobile devices in October. Threads describes itself as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” according to its description in the App Store, and users can sign in with their Instagram credentials. Mark Mahaney, senior managing director and internet research analyst at Evercore ISI, previously told Forbes Threads’ integration with Instagram is a “big advantage” in attracting new users, stating Meta can “siphon you off from that massive platform over to Threads.”

What Do We Know About Zuckerberg And Musk’s Rivalry?

The Threads and X battle inflamed long-simmering tensions between two of the world’s wealthiest men, who had traded barbs as early as 2016, when Zuckerberg said he was “deeply disappointed” a SpaceX rocket carrying a Facebook satellite exploded. The two also sparred over AI in 2017, when Zuckerberg jabbed Musk as a “naysayer” over his calls for AI regulation, while Musk slammed Zuckerberg as having “limited” knowledge of the technology. The billionaires also discussed facing off in a physical fight in 2023, with UFC President Dana White offering to organize the match, though it later fell apart after Musk said he needed surgery.

Forbes Valuation

Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, worth an estimated $503.9 billion as of Monday. Much of his wealth comes from his 12% stake in Tesla and his 42% stake in SpaceX. Zuckerberg is the world’s fifth-richest person, worth $223.2 billion as of Monday, according to Forbes estimates. He owns 13% of Meta’s stock.

