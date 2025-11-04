Mexican Rom-Com ‘Mesa De Regalos’ Drops On Hulu After Box Office Success

BursaDEX+
Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:31
José Eduardo Derbez and Cassandra Sánchez Navarro star in the Mexican hit romantic comedy “Mesa de Regalos.”

Miércoles Entertainment Studios

Following its highly successful theatrical run in Mexico, the romantic comedy Mesa de Regalos (Wedding Registry) starring José Eduardo Derbez (Mi tío, Renta congelada) and Cassandra Sánchez Navarro (El extraño retorno de Diana Salazar, El juego de las llaves) has made its way to audiences in the United States via streaming.

The hit film about friendship, desperation and a wedding scam gone wrong is now available exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. The release marks a strategic collaboration between Miércoles Entertainment Studios and both platforms.

Mesa de Regalos attracted nearly 2 million moviegoers and grossed approximately $6.6 million at the Mexican box office after its release in mid-January. It now ranks among the 15 highest-grossing Mexican films of all time, according to data compiled by Canacine, Mexico’s Film Industry’s Chamber of Commerce and Box Office Mojo.

A Wedding Scam​ Plot ​a​nd Unexpected Consequences

In Mesa de Regalos, lifelong friends Nicolás and Antonia watch everyone around them find emotional and professional stability while their own lives are a mess. After attending more than a dozen weddings, and in desperate need of enough cash to pursue their dreams, they hatch a daring yet brilliant plan to get married, but not for real. Their idea is to fake their love story, throw a grand wedding, collect all the gifts through a registry, and then have Antonia leave Nicolás at the altar.

José Eduardo Derbez and Cassandra Sánchez Navarro as Nicolás and Antonia, whose fake wedding plans may end up surprising them most of all.

Miercoles Entertainment Studios

The​ friends figure that after the scandal, no one will dare ask for their gift back. And if all goes according to plan, they can return the gifts to the store, split the money and finally fund their ambitions. What can possibly go wrong? Not everyone believes the relationship charade. And then, the unexpected: their own feelings may derail their strategic yet outrageous scheme.

The film stars Derbez as Nicolás and Sánchez Navarro as Antonia, who play the scheming duo. The cast also includes Verónica Bravo (Sobreviviendo Mis XV, Harina) as Regina, Gustavo Egelhaaf (Doblemente embarazada, El Chema) as Diego, and Iran Castillo (S.O.S me estoy enamorando, Enemigo íntimo) as Liliana, with special appearances by Ariel López Padilla (Pecados ajenos, La Bandida) and Daniel Tovar (Los hilos del pasado, Tierra de esperanza).

Noé Santillán López (Veinteañera, divorciada y fantástica, Infelices para Siempre) directed the film, which was written by Juan Carlos Aparicio, Mateo Stivelberg and Daniela Richer. Mesa de Regalos is produced by The Mediapro Studio and Pampa Films, and distributed in the United States by Miércoles Entertainment Studios. The studio partnered with leading streaming platforms to bring culturally relevant Spanish-language content to U.S. audiences.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/veronicavillafane/2025/11/03/mexican-rom-com-mesa-de-regalos-drops-on-hulu-after-box-office-success/

