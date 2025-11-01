BursaDEX+
MiCA Won’t Save Us from a Stablecoin Crisis. It Might be Building One

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 21:03
Europe’s landmark crypto regulation, MiCA, was meant to end the “Wild West” era of stablecoins. Proof-of-reserves, capital rules, redemption requirements: on paper, the framework looks reassuring. Yet, in practice, MICA does little to prevent the kind of systemic risks that could emerge once stablecoins become part of the global financial ecosystem.

The irony is striking: a regulation meant to contain risk may, in fact, be legitimizing and embedding it.

The contagion problem: when DeFi meets TradFi

For years, stablecoins lived in the dark corner of finance: a crypto convenience for traders and remitters. Now, with MiCA in force, and the UK and U.S. following close behind, the line separating crypto markets from traditional financial systems is beginning to fade. Stablecoins are evolving into regulated, mainstream payment instruments, credible enough for everyday use. That newfound legitimacy changes everything.

This is because once a stablecoin is trusted as money, it competes directly with bank deposits as a form of private money. And when deposits migrate out of banks and into tokens backed by short-term government bonds, the traditional machinery of credit-creating and monetary-policy transmission begins to warp.

In this sense, MiCA solves a micro-prudential problem (ensuring issuers do not collapse) but ignores a macro-prudential one: what happens when billions of euros shift from the fractional-reserve system into crypto wrappers?

Bailey’s warning, and the BoE’s cap

The Bank of England sees the risk clearly. Governor Andrew Bailey told the Financial Times earlier this month that ‘widely-used stablecoins should be regulated like banks’ and even hinted at central-bank backstops for systemic issuers. The BoE now proposes a £10,000-£20,000 cap per person and up to £10 million for businesses on holdings of systemic stablecoins: a modest but revealing safeguard.

The message is plain: stablecoins are not just a new payment tool; they are a potential threat to monetary sovereignty. A large-scale shift from commercial-bank deposits to stablecoins could undermine banks’ balance sheets, cut credit to the real economy, and complicate rate transmission.

In other words, even regulated stablecoins can be destabilizing once they scale, and MiCA’s comfort blanket of reserves and reporting does not address that structural risk.

Regulatory arbitrage: the offshore temptation

The UK has taken a cautious path. The FCA’s proposals are thorough on domestic issuers yet notably permissive toward offshore ones. Its own consultation admits consumers ‘will remain at risk of harm’ from overseas stablecoins used in the UK.

This is the core of a growing regulatory arbitrage loop: the stricter a jurisdiction becomes, the more incentive issuers have to move offshore while still serving onshore users. That means risk does not disappear, it merely relocates beyond the regulator’s reach.

In effect, the legal recognition of stablecoins is recreating the shadow-banking problem in new form: money-like instruments circulating globally, lightly supervised, but systemically intertwined with regulated institutions and government bond markets.

MiCA’s blind spot: legitimacy without containment

MiCA deserves credit for imposing order on chaos. But its structure rests on a dangerous assumption: that proof-of-reserves equals proof-of-stability. It does not.

Fully backed stablecoins can still trigger fire sales of sovereign debt in a redemption panic. They can still amplify liquidity shocks if holders treat them like bank deposits but without deposit insurance or a lender of last resort. They can still encourage currency substitution, pushing economies toward de facto dollarization through USD-denominated tokens.

By formally ‘blessing’ stablecoins as safe and supervised, MiCA effectively gives them legitimacy to scale without providing the macro tools (like issuance limits, liquidity facilities, or resolution frameworks) to contain the fallout once they do.

The hybrid future, and why it is fragile

Stablecoins sit precisely where DeFi and TradFi now blur. They borrow the credibility of regulated finance while promising the frictionless freedom of decentralized rails. This “hybrid” model is not inherently bad; it is innovative, efficient, and globally scalable.

But when regulators treat these tokens as just another asset class, they miss the point. Stablecoins are not liabilities of an issuer in the traditional banking sense; they are digital assets, namely a new form of property that functions as if it were money. Yet once such property becomes widely accepted, stablecoins blur the line between private asset and public money. It is precisely this ambiguity that carries systemic implications regulators can no longer ignore.

The Bank of England’s cap, the EU’s proof-of-reserves, and the U.S. GENIUS Act all show that policymakers recognize parts of this risk. What is still, though, is a clear, system-wide approach, one that treats stablecoins as part of the money supply, not just as tradeable crypto assets.

Conclusion: MiCA’s paradox

MiCA marks a regulatory milestone but also marks a turning point. By legitimizing stablecoins, it invites them into the financial mainstream. By focusing on micro-prudential supervision, it risks ignoring macro-fragility and macro-prudential concerns. And by asserting oversight, it may accelerate global arbitrage and systemic entanglement. MiCA, in short, may not stop the next crisis, it might quietly be building it.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/opinion/2025/10/31/mica-won-t-save-us-from-a-stablecoin-crisis-it-might-be-building-one

