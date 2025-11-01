Michael Saylor Celebrates 17 Years of Bitcoin: ‘Thank You, Satoshi’

Michael Saylor celebrates Bitcoin’s 17th anniversary and Satoshi’s vision. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings soar, marking BTC’s anniversary with major growth. Bitcoin white paper’s 17th anniversary highlights its lasting global impact. Michael Saylor, the co-founder and chairman of Strategy, recently shared a heartfelt message celebrating the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper. In a tweet, Saylor expressed gratitude to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, for initiating a revolution in the digital finance industry. The crypto community marked the milestone on October 31, 2025, with many reflecting on the profound impact Bitcoin (BTC) has had on the world. Also Read: Federal Reserve Wins Appeal Against Custodia Bank’s Bid for Direct Access to Payment System 17 Years Since Bitcoin’s White Paper Was Published On October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper, triggering a worldwide movement. The white paper described a decentralized digital currency, suggesting a model in which value transfer would be possible without intermediaries. On a technical level, Bitcoin provided a means of eliminating the need for central authorities to verify transactions. The nine-page document has since become the foundation of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. This is where Saylor, too, admitted his visionary creation, ‘Thank you, Satoshi’. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to innovate the financial sphere and beyond, as its decentralization encourages numerous other projects and applications. The 17th anniversary of Bitcoin’s emergence reminds us of the cryptocurrency’s remarkable evolution. It has developed a digital asset that has expanded over the years, becoming a global brand with institutional investors, large companies, and daily users in its ranks. When the anniversary came, several members of the crypto community reflected on the profound impact of the white paper on Bitcoin, which had transformed the world’s financial systems. Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Soar Amid BTC’s Growth Strategy continues to lead the corporate Bitcoin space, as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Strategy has seen its BTC holdings grow substantially over the years. In its latest financial results for Q3 2025, Strategy announced that it now holds 640,808 BTC. The company has also recorded a high BTC yield of 26% and a $13 billion gain year-to-date. The Strategy of Bitcoin, directed by Michael Saylor, has played a critical role in its success. The company has been on track to achieve its end-of-year projections, and it is expected to have an operating income of $34 billion and a net income of $24 billion, which is supported by its BTC investments. The publication of Strategy Q3 2025 financial performance coincided with the 17th anniversary of the white paper on Bitcoin. This correspondence serves as a testament to the continued popularity and applicability of Bitcoin (BTC) in the broader financial landscape. The more Strategy owns bitcoins, the more it focuses on the long-term prospects of the digital asset. Bitcoin’s Continued Impact on the Global Financial Landscape. The impact of Bitcoin on the global economy is significant and cannot be overstated. Since its inception, BTC has triggered innovation in various fields, including finance and technology. As the future of Bitcoin unfolds, its influence expands as the cryptocurrency matures, sparking new discussions on regulation, adoption, and its potential as a store of value. Michael Saylor celebrated the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper makes it even clearer that BTC remains a relevant asset. Having Strategy as a major stakeholder in Bitcoin means that the firm will continue to be a company that is influential in the cryptocurrency field in general. Being the first Bitcoin treasury company in the world, Strategy still believes that Bitcoin will change the financial system. The 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the digital currency. Bitcoin (BTC) has come a long way since its introduction, and its influence on the global financial system is expected to continue growing in the years to come. Also Read: Uphold Exchange Gives Major XRP Announcement The post Michael Saylor Celebrates 17 Years of Bitcoin: ‘Thank You, Satoshi’ appeared first on 36Crypto. Michael Saylor celebrates Bitcoin’s 17th anniversary and Satoshi’s vision. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings soar, marking BTC’s anniversary with major growth. Bitcoin white paper’s 17th anniversary highlights its lasting global impact. Michael Saylor, the co-founder and chairman of Strategy, recently shared a heartfelt message celebrating the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper. In a tweet, Saylor expressed gratitude to Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, for initiating a revolution in the digital finance industry. The crypto community marked the milestone on October 31, 2025, with many reflecting on the profound impact Bitcoin (BTC) has had on the world. Also Read: Federal Reserve Wins Appeal Against Custodia Bank’s Bid for Direct Access to Payment System 17 Years Since Bitcoin’s White Paper Was Published On October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper, triggering a worldwide movement. The white paper described a decentralized digital currency, suggesting a model in which value transfer would be possible without intermediaries. On a technical level, Bitcoin provided a means of eliminating the need for central authorities to verify transactions. The nine-page document has since become the foundation of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. This is where Saylor, too, admitted his visionary creation, ‘Thank you, Satoshi’. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to innovate the financial sphere and beyond, as its decentralization encourages numerous other projects and applications. The 17th anniversary of Bitcoin’s emergence reminds us of the cryptocurrency’s remarkable evolution. It has developed a digital asset that has expanded over the years, becoming a global brand with institutional investors, large companies, and daily users in its ranks. When the anniversary came, several members of the crypto community reflected on the profound impact of the white paper on Bitcoin, which had transformed the world’s financial systems. Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Soar Amid BTC’s Growth Strategy continues to lead the corporate Bitcoin space, as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Strategy has seen its BTC holdings grow substantially over the years. In its latest financial results for Q3 2025, Strategy announced that it now holds 640,808 BTC. The company has also recorded a high BTC yield of 26% and a $13 billion gain year-to-date. The Strategy of Bitcoin, directed by Michael Saylor, has played a critical role in its success. The company has been on track to achieve its end-of-year projections, and it is expected to have an operating income of $34 billion and a net income of $24 billion, which is supported by its BTC investments. The publication of Strategy Q3 2025 financial performance coincided with the 17th anniversary of the white paper on Bitcoin. This correspondence serves as a testament to the continued popularity and applicability of Bitcoin (BTC) in the broader financial landscape. The more Strategy owns bitcoins, the more it focuses on the long-term prospects of the digital asset. Bitcoin’s Continued Impact on the Global Financial Landscape. The impact of Bitcoin on the global economy is significant and cannot be overstated. Since its inception, BTC has triggered innovation in various fields, including finance and technology. As the future of Bitcoin unfolds, its influence expands as the cryptocurrency matures, sparking new discussions on regulation, adoption, and its potential as a store of value. Michael Saylor celebrated the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper makes it even clearer that BTC remains a relevant asset. Having Strategy as a major stakeholder in Bitcoin means that the firm will continue to be a company that is influential in the cryptocurrency field in general. Being the first Bitcoin treasury company in the world, Strategy still believes that Bitcoin will change the financial system. The 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the digital currency. Bitcoin (BTC) has come a long way since its introduction, and its influence on the global financial system is expected to continue growing in the years to come. Also Read: Uphold Exchange Gives Major XRP Announcement The post Michael Saylor Celebrates 17 Years of Bitcoin: ‘Thank You, Satoshi’ appeared first on 36Crypto.