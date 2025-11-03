BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Michael Saylor Eyes $150,000 Bitcoin Price By End Of 2025, Targets $1 Million In 2029 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp As bulls scan the horizon for signs of Bitcoin price direction, Strategy founder Michael Saylor has predicted that the asset will end the year on a high note. Saylor forecasted that Bitcoin would clinch $1 million before the end of the decade, before surging to $20 million per BTC in the future. Saylor Predicts $150K End-of-Year Price For BTC Michael Saylor has stoked the enthusiasm of Bitcoin bulls with a glowing end-of-year prediction for the leading cryptocurrency. In a recent interview, Saylor projected that Bitcoin will trade at $150,000 by the end of 2025, braving recent macroeconomic headwinds and market sentiment. According to Saylor, his prediction aligns with the forecasts of equity analysts at Strategy and the broader cryptocurrency market. He theorizes that falling volatility, as Bitcoin becomes more structured with new hedging mechanisms, will provide a base for BTC to reach new all-time highs before the end of the year. “Our expectation right now is end of the year, it should be about $150,000,” said Saylor. “That’s the consensus of the equity analysts who cover our company and the Bitcoin industry.” Saylor’s prediction comes amid fears of a long-term bear market for Bitcoin, with the premier cryptocurrency infamously slumping from its peak of $69,000 to trade at $110,000. Nakamoto CEO David Bailey predicted that BTC would finish the year at $145,000, despite fears of an extended bear market. Advertisement &nbsp The Strategy founder added that BTC to $1 million is still in play for investors, noting that it will take the asset between four and eight years to reach the milestone. For his long-term estimates, Saylor disclosed that Bitcoin will eventually reach a peak of $20 million per coin within 20 years, growing at an average annual rate of 30%. Several experts, including Samson… The post Michael Saylor Eyes $150,000 Bitcoin Price By End Of 2025, Targets $1 Million In 2029 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp As bulls scan the horizon for signs of Bitcoin price direction, Strategy founder Michael Saylor has predicted that the asset will end the year on a high note. Saylor forecasted that Bitcoin would clinch $1 million before the end of the decade, before surging to $20 million per BTC in the future. Saylor Predicts $150K End-of-Year Price For BTC Michael Saylor has stoked the enthusiasm of Bitcoin bulls with a glowing end-of-year prediction for the leading cryptocurrency. In a recent interview, Saylor projected that Bitcoin will trade at $150,000 by the end of 2025, braving recent macroeconomic headwinds and market sentiment. According to Saylor, his prediction aligns with the forecasts of equity analysts at Strategy and the broader cryptocurrency market. He theorizes that falling volatility, as Bitcoin becomes more structured with new hedging mechanisms, will provide a base for BTC to reach new all-time highs before the end of the year. “Our expectation right now is end of the year, it should be about $150,000,” said Saylor. “That’s the consensus of the equity analysts who cover our company and the Bitcoin industry.” Saylor’s prediction comes amid fears of a long-term bear market for Bitcoin, with the premier cryptocurrency infamously slumping from its peak of $69,000 to trade at $110,000. Nakamoto CEO David Bailey predicted that BTC would finish the year at $145,000, despite fears of an extended bear market. Advertisement &nbsp The Strategy founder added that BTC to $1 million is still in play for investors, noting that it will take the asset between four and eight years to reach the milestone. For his long-term estimates, Saylor disclosed that Bitcoin will eventually reach a peak of $20 million per coin within 20 years, growing at an average annual rate of 30%. Several experts, including Samson…

Michael Saylor Eyes $150,000 Bitcoin Price By End Of 2025, Targets $1 Million In 2029 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 05:27
BULLS
BULLS$244.81-2.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,292.4+1.46%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12482+3.60%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05346+4.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004729-8.88%
Advertisement

As bulls scan the horizon for signs of Bitcoin price direction, Strategy founder Michael Saylor has predicted that the asset will end the year on a high note. Saylor forecasted that Bitcoin would clinch $1 million before the end of the decade, before surging to $20 million per BTC in the future.

Saylor Predicts $150K End-of-Year Price For BTC

Michael Saylor has stoked the enthusiasm of Bitcoin bulls with a glowing end-of-year prediction for the leading cryptocurrency. In a recent interview, Saylor projected that Bitcoin will trade at $150,000 by the end of 2025, braving recent macroeconomic headwinds and market sentiment.

According to Saylor, his prediction aligns with the forecasts of equity analysts at Strategy and the broader cryptocurrency market. He theorizes that falling volatility, as Bitcoin becomes more structured with new hedging mechanisms, will provide a base for BTC to reach new all-time highs before the end of the year.

“Our expectation right now is end of the year, it should be about $150,000,” said Saylor. “That’s the consensus of the equity analysts who cover our company and the Bitcoin industry.”

Saylor’s prediction comes amid fears of a long-term bear market for Bitcoin, with the premier cryptocurrency infamously slumping from its peak of $69,000 to trade at $110,000. Nakamoto CEO David Bailey predicted that BTC would finish the year at $145,000, despite fears of an extended bear market.

Advertisement

 

The Strategy founder added that BTC to $1 million is still in play for investors, noting that it will take the asset between four and eight years to reach the milestone. For his long-term estimates, Saylor disclosed that Bitcoin will eventually reach a peak of $20 million per coin within 20 years, growing at an average annual rate of 30%.

Several experts, including Samson Mow and Arthur Hayes, have predicted that Bitcoin will trade at $1 million by the end of the decade. Proponents of a seven-figure BTC price are pointing to the end of the four-year cycle as evidence of an incoming higher valuation.

Saylor has backed his conviction for Bitcoin’s long-term growth with steady asset purchases since 2020. At the start of the week, Strategy expanded its holdings to 640,808 BTC by adding 390 BTC to its haul for $43.4 million.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading at $110K after shedding nearly 3% over the last 24 hours. Daily transaction volumes have also tumbled by 5% to settle at $61 billion, with recent rate cuts failing to jolt prices.

Source: https://zycrypto.com/michael-saylor-eyes-150000-bitcoin-price-by-end-of-2025-targets-1-million-in-2029/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

According to PANews on September 18th, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT reported that OpenVPP allegedly falsely claimed a partnership with US electric utility Commonwealth Edison ( ComEd ). ComEd responded, stating, "We have not partnered with them and have no intention of doing so."
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007573-2.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/19 00:00
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08259+15.93%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007181-2.69%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.12%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

OpenVPP accused of falsely claiming partnership with ComEd

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,292.40
$105,292.40$105,292.40

+1.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,542.61
$3,542.61$3,542.61

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5240
$2.5240$2.5240

+8.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.41
$166.41$166.41

+2.38%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17952
$0.17952$0.17952

+0.80%