Michael Saylor Eyes $150,000 Bitcoin Price By End Of 2025, Targets $1 Million In 2029 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement

As bulls scan the horizon for signs of Bitcoin price direction, Strategy founder Michael Saylor has predicted that the asset will end the year on a high note. Saylor forecasted that Bitcoin would clinch $1 million before the end of the decade, before surging to $20 million per BTC in the future.

Saylor Predicts $150K End-of-Year Price For BTC

Michael Saylor has stoked the enthusiasm of Bitcoin bulls with a glowing end-of-year prediction for the leading cryptocurrency. In a recent interview, Saylor projected that Bitcoin will trade at $150,000 by the end of 2025, braving recent macroeconomic headwinds and market sentiment.

According to Saylor, his prediction aligns with the forecasts of equity analysts at Strategy and the broader cryptocurrency market. He theorizes that falling volatility, as Bitcoin becomes more structured with new hedging mechanisms, will provide a base for BTC to reach new all-time highs before the end of the year.

“Our expectation right now is end of the year, it should be about $150,000,” said Saylor. “That’s the consensus of the equity analysts who cover our company and the Bitcoin industry.”

Saylor’s prediction comes amid fears of a long-term bear market for Bitcoin, with the premier cryptocurrency infamously slumping from its peak of $69,000 to trade at $110,000. Nakamoto CEO David Bailey predicted that BTC would finish the year at $145,000, despite fears of an extended bear market.

Advertisement





The Strategy founder added that BTC to $1 million is still in play for investors, noting that it will take the asset between four and eight years to reach the milestone. For his long-term estimates, Saylor disclosed that Bitcoin will eventually reach a peak of $20 million per coin within 20 years, growing at an average annual rate of 30%.

Several experts, including Samson Mow and Arthur Hayes, have predicted that Bitcoin will trade at $1 million by the end of the decade. Proponents of a seven-figure BTC price are pointing to the end of the four-year cycle as evidence of an incoming higher valuation.

Saylor has backed his conviction for Bitcoin’s long-term growth with steady asset purchases since 2020. At the start of the week, Strategy expanded its holdings to 640,808 BTC by adding 390 BTC to its haul for $43.4 million.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is trading at $110K after shedding nearly 3% over the last 24 hours. Daily transaction volumes have also tumbled by 5% to settle at $61 billion, with recent rate cuts failing to jolt prices.